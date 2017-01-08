NEW: Viola Davis Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Motion Picture

Rhode Island’s Viola Davis won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for the movie “Fences” on Sunday Night at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California.

In her speech, she thanked co-star Denzel Washington for being an “extraordinary leader.”

Davis beat out Naomie Harris in Moonlight, Nicole Kidman in "Lion," Octavia Spencer in "Hidden Figures" and Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea."

The award comes after a week in which Davis was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Viola Davis

Davis grew up in Central Falls and is the first African-American woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in How to Get Away with Murder. She is also an Emmy and Tony Award winner and was most recently given the Entertainer of the Year Award by the NAACP Image Awards.

She previously won two Tony Awards for her role in the plays Fences and King Hedley II.

For more on Viola Davis and the Golden Globes, see the charts below.

