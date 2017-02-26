NEW: Viola Davis Wins First Oscar of her Career
Sunday, February 26, 2017
In her speech, Davis thanked her co star Denzel Washington, her parents and her sisters. She also thanks her husband and her daughter.
Davis beat out Nicole Kidman in “Lion,” Naomie Harris in “Moonlight,” Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures,” and Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea.
Big Year for Davis
The Oscar builds on what has been a big year for Davis.
In January, Davis won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for the movie “Fences.” This was the first Golden Globe of her career.
Earlier that week, she was was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Viola Davis
Davis grew up in Central Falls and is the first African-American woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in How to Get Away with Murder. She is also an Emmy and Tony Award winner and was most recently given the Entertainer of the Year Award by the NAACP Image Awards.
She previously won two Tony Awards for her role in the plays Fences and King Hedley II.
For more on Viola Davis, GoLocal teams with Graphiq.
Viola Davis (2017)
Central Falls native Viola Davis is nominated for "Best Actress in a Supporting Role" for the movie "Fences" where she starred alongside Denzel Washington.
The movie details the life of a working-class African-American father who tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life.
Davis is already having an award winning year, having won a Golden Globe for "Fences" back in January.
Prior to the Golden Globes, Davis was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Silence (2017)
The movie "Silence" was executive produced by Rhode Island's Chad Verdi along side legendary movie director Martin Scorsese.
"Silence" is nominated for best Cinematography.
The film stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as Jesuit priests who travel from Portugal to Japan to locate their missing mentor — who is played by Liam Neeson — and spread Catholicism even though the religion has been banned.
Hacksaw Ridge (2017)
'Hacksaw Ridge" starring Andrew Garfield was produced by David Permut.
Permut also produced the movie "The Polka King" in Rhode Island. According to Rhode Island Film and TV's Steve Feinberg, Permut's parents got engage at Roger Williams Park.
"Hacksaw Ridge" is nominated for best picture.
The film is based on the true story of WWII American Army Medic Desmond Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa, refused to bear arms, saved the lives of more than 75 men and became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a single shot.
Spotlight (2016)
The nominated movie "Spotlight" features local Rhode Island dentist Anthony Paolucci plaing the role of Kevin in the film.
Five other Rhode Island residents worked as part of the crew. They are: Brenda McNally, Shayna Passeretti, Ollie Amerigian, Mike Buonanno, Brinton McFarland.
The movie is based on the Boston Globe's massive uncovering of a child molestation and cover up in the local catholic archdiocese.
The film stars Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo
Emma Watson (2015)
This Brown University graduate received her bachelor’s degree in English literature, and played the role of Hermoine Granger in the 8-part Harry Potter series saga. The Harry Potter series has been nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards, including for Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Score.
