Rhode Island’s Viola Davis won an Academy Award for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for the movie “Fences." The Oscar is the first of her career.

In her speech, Davis thanked her co star Denzel Washington, her parents and her sisters. She also thanks her husband and her daughter.

Davis beat out Nicole Kidman in “Lion,” Naomie Harris in “Moonlight,” Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures,” and Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea.

Big Year for Davis

The Oscar builds on what has been a big year for Davis.

In January, Davis won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for the movie “Fences.” This was the first Golden Globe of her career.

Earlier that week, she was was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Davis grew up in Central Falls and is the first African-American woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in How to Get Away with Murder. She is also an Emmy and Tony Award winner and was most recently given the Entertainer of the Year Award by the NAACP Image Awards.

She previously won two Tony Awards for her role in the plays Fences and King Hedley II.

