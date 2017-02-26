Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

NEW: Viola Davis Wins First Oscar of her Career

Sunday, February 26, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Viola Davis wins first Oscar.

Rhode Island’s Viola Davis won an Academy Award for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for the movie “Fences." The Oscar is the first of her career. 

In her speech, Davis thanked her co star Denzel Washington, her parents and her sisters. She also thanks her husband and her daughter. 

Davis beat out Nicole Kidman in “Lion,” Naomie Harris in “Moonlight,” Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures,” and Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea. 

Big Year for Davis 

The Oscar builds on what has been a big year for Davis. 

In January, Davis won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for the movie “Fences.” This was the first Golden Globe of her career. 

Earlier that week, she was was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Viola Davis 

Davis grew up in Central Falls and is the first African-American woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in How to Get Away with Murder. She is also an Emmy and Tony Award winner and was most recently given the Entertainer of the Year Award by the NAACP Image Awards. 

She previously won two Tony Awards for her role in the plays Fences and King Hedley II. 

For more on Viola Davis, GoLocal teams with Graphiq. 

 

 

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Academy Award Connections

Prev Next

Viola Davis (2017)

Central Falls native Viola Davis is nominated for "Best Actress in a Supporting Role" for the movie "Fences" where she starred alongside Denzel Washington. 

The movie details the life of a working-class African-American father who tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life.

Davis is already having an award winning year, having won a Golden Globe for "Fences" back in January. 

Prior to the Golden Globes, Davis was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Prev Next

Silence (2017)

The movie "Silence" was executive produced by Rhode Island's Chad Verdi along side legendary movie director Martin Scorsese.

"Silence" is nominated for best Cinematography.

The film stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as Jesuit priests who travel from Portugal to Japan to locate their missing mentor — who is played by Liam Neeson — and spread Catholicism even though the religion has been banned. 

Prev Next

Hacksaw Ridge (2017)

'Hacksaw Ridge" starring Andrew Garfield was produced by David Permut. 

Permut also produced the movie "The Polka King" in Rhode Island. According to Rhode Island Film and TV's Steve Feinberg, Permut's parents got engage at Roger Williams Park. 

"Hacksaw Ridge" is nominated for best picture. 

The film is based on the true story of WWII American Army Medic Desmond Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa, refused to bear arms, saved the lives of more than 75 men and became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a single shot. 

 

PHOTO: Hacksawridgemovie.com

Prev Next

La La Land (2017)

La La Land director Damien Chazelle was born in Providence.

La La Land is nominated for 14 awards, the most of any other movie. 

The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and details the story of a jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.

Prev Next

Spotlight (2016)

The nominated movie "Spotlight" features local Rhode Island dentist Anthony Paolucci plaing the role of Kevin in the film.

Five other Rhode Island residents worked as part of the crew. They are: Brenda McNally, Shayna Passeretti, Ollie Amerigian, Mike Buonanno, Brinton McFarland. 

The movie is based on the Boston Globe's massive uncovering of a child molestation and cover up in the local catholic archdiocese.

The film stars Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo

 

 

Photo courtesy of IMDB

Prev Next

Emma Watson (2015)

This Brown University graduate received her bachelor’s degree in English literature, and played the role of Hermoine Granger in the 8-part Harry Potter series saga. The Harry Potter series has been nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards, including for Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Score. 

Prev Next

Seth MacFarlane (2013)

This RISD grad and Family Guy creator hosted the 85th Annual Academy Awards in 2013.

Prev Next

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Moonrise Kingdom was filmed around southern Rhode Island, and Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola were nominated for Best Writing in 2012.

Prev Next

Richard Jenkins (2008)

Richard Jenkins was nominated as Best Actor in 2008 for his role in "The Visitor." The Cumberland resident is a veteran of Trinity Rep in Providence, as well. 

Prev Next

Ben Affleck (1997)

Ben Affleck won the Best Original Screenplay award in 1997 for cowriting "Good Will Hunting" with Matt Damon. He received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Brown University in 2013.

Prev Next

Nicholas Cage (1995)

This former Newport resident won Best Actor for his role in "Leaving Las Vegas" in 1995. 

Prev Next

James Woods (1987)

Woods grew up in Warwick and attended Pilgrim High School. He was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Actor in 1987 for “Salvador” and Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for “Ghosts of Mississippi.” 

Prev Next

The Great Gatsby (1974)

This Paul Newman vehicle was filmed in part in Newport at Rosecliff Mansion and Marble House, and won Best Costume Design, and Best Music.

Prev Next

High Society (1958)

High Society was nominated for Best Score and Best Music in 1958. The movie stars Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, and Frank Sinatra and was based in and partially filmed in Newport.

Prev Next

Anthony Quinn (1952)

This Bristol resident who died in 2001 won Best Supporting Actor for Viva Zapata! in 1952 and Lust For Life in 1956. He was nominated in 1957 for Best Actor for Wild Is The Wind and in 1964 for Zorba The Greek.

Prev Next

John Huston (1948)

This actor/director won Oscars for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay in 1948 for The Treasure of Sierra Madre. He was nominated for Best Director for African Queen in 1951 and, Prizzi’s Honor in 1985. Huston died in his home in Middletown in 1987.

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!