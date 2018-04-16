New Play “Heresy” Set to Debut at Wilbury Theatre

A new play is set to debut at the Wilbury Theatre.

The play, “Heresy,” is about American Jews and the Middle East.

“Heresy is an honest and provocative look at one of the most controversial and important issues facing the American Jewish community. It is a play for our times about a family divided by politics and the fine line between religious identity and tribalism. It shows what can happen when you dare to question the beliefs of your family, society or religion,” said writer Lawrence Goodman.

Shows run from Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door only.

The play is written by Goodman and directed by Daniel Gidron.

The play tells the story of Hannah Liebowitz, a college student who returns home for the summer has turned against Israel. Her secular, liberal family is thrown into turmoil as they grapple with Hannah's radical politics and confront their own feelings about the Jewish homeland.

