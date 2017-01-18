Welcome! Login | Register
 

NEW: Agawam Hunt Country Club Files for Bankruptcy—NEW: Agawam Hunt Country Club Files for Bankruptcy

Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College Shouldn’t Be Paying for It” from Clinton—Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College…

Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car Tax Repeal—Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car…

State Rep Blasts Being “Sabotaged” by Granahan on WPRO—State Rep Blasts Being “Sabotaged” by Granahan on…

NEW: Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2017 Lineup—NEW: Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2017…

Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Sheehan: Raimondo’s Free Tuition Proposal Makes RI an Educational Leader—Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Sheehan: Raimondo's Free Tuition Proposal…

Marzullo: Providence School Walkout Raises Question, Is Anyone in Charge?—Marzullo: Providence School Walkout Raises Question, Is Anyone…

Providence Board of Licenses Shake-Up - Serena Conley Out—Providence Board of Licenses Shake-Up - Serena Conley…

Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump on Friday—Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump…

Newport Manners & Etiquette: Sick Etiquette—Newport Manners & Etiquette: Sick Etiquette

 
 

NEW: Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2017 Lineup

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

The Newport Jazz Festival has unveiled the first wave of artists who will be performing at the 2017 festival. 

"This first wave of artists is just a taste of what you will find at Newport this year. The entire lineup reflects Christian McBride's contributions in his first year as Artistic Director of the Festival, and we're excited to present some old friends along with some new faces this year,” said producer and founder George Wein. 

The artists and the dates they will be performing are as follows: 

 

Friday, August 4

  • The Original Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • Vijay Iyer & Wadada Leo Smith
  • One for All: Jim Rotondi, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander,
  • David Hazeltine, John Webber & Joe Farnsworth

 

Saturday, August 5

  • Snarky Puppy
  • Vijay Iyer Sextet
  • Dominick Farinacci
  • Antonio Sanchez & Migration

 

Sunday, August 6

  • Andra Day
  • Hudson: Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski & Larry Grenadier
  • Sean Jones Quintet with Brian Hogans, Orrin Evans, Luques Curtis & Obed Calvaire

 

The 2017 Jazz Festival 

The 2017 festival is set to take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6. 

The festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park. 

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 18. 

Click here for more information. 

SEE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2016 JAZZ FESTIVAL BELOW

 

2016 Newport Jazz Festival

Chick Corea

Chick Corea (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Norah Jones

Norah Jones (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Joey Alexander

Joey Alexander (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Nels Cline

Nels Cline (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Lizz Wright

Lizz Wright (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Stefon Harris

Stefon Harris (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Bad Plus

Bad Plus (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Kneebody

Kneebody (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Christian Scott

Christian Scott (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Galactic

Galactic (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Anat Cohen

Anat Cohen (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Charles Lloyd

Charles Lloyd New Quartet (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Edmar Castaneda

Edmar Castaneda World Ensemble (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Ben Williams

Ben Williams (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Hot Sardines

Hot Sardines (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Robert Glasper Experiment

Casey Benjamin of the Robert Glasper Experiment (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Monty Alexander

Monty Alexander (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Django Festival All Stars

Django Festival All Stars (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Heath Brothers

Heath Brothers (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Tierney Sutton

Tierney Sutton (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Yosvany Terry

Yosvany Terry Quintet (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Scofield-Lovano

John Scofield-Joe Lovano Quartet (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Dave Holland

Dave Holland (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Dave Liebman

Dave Liebman Expansions Group (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Patrice Quinn

Patrice Quinn, lead vocalist for Kamasi Washington (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Crowd Enjoying NJF

Crowds enjoying the Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Ft. Adams State Park

Fort Adams State Park (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

George Wein

Festival Co-Founder George Wein (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next
 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!