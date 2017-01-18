NEW: Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2017 Lineup

The Newport Jazz Festival has unveiled the first wave of artists who will be performing at the 2017 festival.

"This first wave of artists is just a taste of what you will find at Newport this year. The entire lineup reflects Christian McBride's contributions in his first year as Artistic Director of the Festival, and we're excited to present some old friends along with some new faces this year,” said producer and founder George Wein.

The artists and the dates they will be performing are as follows:

Friday, August 4

The Original Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Vijay Iyer & Wadada Leo Smith

One for All: Jim Rotondi, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander,

David Hazeltine, John Webber & Joe Farnsworth

Saturday, August 5

Snarky Puppy

Vijay Iyer Sextet

Dominick Farinacci

Antonio Sanchez & Migration

Sunday, August 6

Andra Day

Hudson: Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski & Larry Grenadier

Sean Jones Quintet with Brian Hogans, Orrin Evans, Luques Curtis & Obed Calvaire

The 2017 Jazz Festival

The 2017 festival is set to take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

The festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 18.

Click here for more information.

