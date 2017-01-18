NEW: Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2017 Lineup
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
"This first wave of artists is just a taste of what you will find at Newport this year. The entire lineup reflects Christian McBride's contributions in his first year as Artistic Director of the Festival, and we're excited to present some old friends along with some new faces this year,” said producer and founder George Wein.
The artists and the dates they will be performing are as follows:
Friday, August 4
- The Original Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Vijay Iyer & Wadada Leo Smith
- One for All: Jim Rotondi, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander,
- David Hazeltine, John Webber & Joe Farnsworth
Saturday, August 5
- Snarky Puppy
- Vijay Iyer Sextet
- Dominick Farinacci
- Antonio Sanchez & Migration
Sunday, August 6
- Andra Day
- Hudson: Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski & Larry Grenadier
- Sean Jones Quintet with Brian Hogans, Orrin Evans, Luques Curtis & Obed Calvaire
The 2017 Jazz Festival
The festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 18.
Click here for more information.
SEE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2016 JAZZ FESTIVAL BELOW
2016 Newport Jazz Festival
Robert Glasper Experiment
Casey Benjamin of the Robert Glasper Experiment (Photo: Rick Farrell)
