New Multi-Media Festival to Celebrate RI, Raise Money for Autism

A new multi-media fest titled “Revelfest” is set to celebrate the arts, music and fashion in Rhode Island while raising money for The Autism Project.

The festival will take place on April 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Revel Factory in Pawtucket.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

The festival will feature Rhode Island musicians, artists and fashion designers, including:

Music - The Sound of Gravity

Fashion Show - Lights, Fashion, Philanthropy with Pa Kou Lee + Stephanie Raymond

Media - VJ Proto

Neo Burlesque - Maiden X

Live Art - Coté

Steampunk Living Art - TEN31

Modern Dance - Metamorphosis Dance Co.

Brass, Reeds, Percussion - Extraordinary Rendition Band

Dance of the Sword - Inara Codyer

Body Painting - Kara Andrews

Fine Art - Tamara Diaz

The Poet's Path - Paul Paterson

Photography - David Lee Black

And Beats - dj Ahmed

For more information, click here.

