Legendary Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team & Graphiq

 

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

Legendary Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 60.

Fisher was hospitalized on Friday after suffering a heart attack while on a plane to Los Angeles.

Paramedics removed her from the plane and rushed her to the UCLA hospital where she was said to have been in stable condition. 

Fisher played the role of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and then reprised her role in 2016's The Force Awakens, Episode seven in the series. 

Star Wars Episode eight was scheduled to be released in December of 2017. 

For more on Carrie Fisher's death, see below. 

 

 

:!