Legendary Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Fisher was hospitalized on Friday after suffering a heart attack while on a plane to Los Angeles.

Paramedics removed her from the plane and rushed her to the UCLA hospital where she was said to have been in stable condition.

Fisher played the role of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and then reprised her role in 2016's The Force Awakens, Episode seven in the series.

Star Wars Episode eight was scheduled to be released in December of 2017.

For more on Carrie Fisher's death, see below.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

