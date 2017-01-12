Nearly 500 Students to Compete in LEGO Robotics Tournament at Roger Williams U

Nearly 500 elementary and middle school students from across Rhode Island will compete in a LEGO robotics tournament at Roger Williams University on Saturday.

Each member of the winning team will receive a scholarship to Roger Williams worth $5,000 per year for four years. Each team will consist of 10 members, meaning winners will received up to $200,000 in scholarships.

“Roger Williams University is dedicated to building the university the world needs now, and the world needs sharp, young minds focused on areas such as robotics and engineering. This FIRST LEGO League event engages students in those areas in a fun and fascinating way, and offering scholarships and support to the Rhode Island FIRST LEGO League provides a renewable investment that benefits our greater community,” said RWU president Donald Farish.

The Tournament

The FIRST® LEGO® League Animal Allies Championship Tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the RWU field house. While 81 teams started the season, 40 teams advanced through the qualifying tournament system to this weekend’s state championship.

The robot game portion of the FIRST LEGO League state championship is free and open to the public.

At the tournament, teams compete in two-and-a-half minute matches to earn as many points as possible on the playing field, which is made entirely of LEGO elements. In morning judging sessions, each team presents their Animal Allies research project and innovative solution to professionals from the community.

Teams, made up of students ages 9-14, compete for awards in categories like Robot Design, Robot Strategy, Research Quality, and Teamwork. The team earning a strong evaluation across all judging categories and in the robot game wins the Champion’s Award and is eligible to compete in the FIRST World Festival, an event held in April 2017 that brings together teams from 80 countries to celebrate the spirit of friendly competition and collaboration

