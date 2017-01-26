National Theatre Live Brings 4 Shows to Newport’s Jane Pickens Theatre

The Jane Pickens Theater will host a series of four live National Theater performances on select Thursday afternoons to go along with London’s National Theatre Live. The plays are shown on the big screen at the same time as they are being performed on the stage in London.

The shows begin on February 2 with Peter Shaffer's Amadeus and ending with a Springtime broadcast of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the Jane Pickens will also feature Henrik Ibsen's iconic Hedda Gabler (March 9) and Bernard Shaw's history-inspired Saint Joan (February 16).

All show times begin at 2p.m.

The Shows

Amadeus

The performance features live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia and Adam Gillen as the young Mozart. This storied performance will reach religious heights, recapping a tale of jealously, treachery and the search for the source of artistic genius.

Saint Joan

The show brings audiences a rendition of the French Patron Saint Joan of Arc written by legendary Irish Playwright George Bernard Shaw. Hallowed as a universal symbol of courage and sacrifice by ordinary people in times of historic upheaval and featuring a woman ubiquitous among all forms of artistic endeavor throughout the centuries since she lived, Saint Joan has received glowing praise for the performance of Gemma Arterton as one of Shaw's famous character interpretations.

Hedda Gabler

The archetypal story of a newlywed wife struggling to break away from ancient social molds and find love and fulfillment is a gem of world literature, brought to the London stage in a celebrated rendition helmed by Tony award winner Ivo van Hove.

Twelfth Night

The classic Shakespeare tale features cast members Daniel Ezra and Tamara Laurence, with direction by Simon Godwin to bring a fresh and modern twist to this well-known classic.

