VVisualization lead for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Kimberly Kowal Arcand joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE to talk about her latest book “Magnitude: The Scale of the Universe.” Kowal Arcand will explain how scale acts as a form of literacy to understanding and navigating our world. And, Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello joins GoLocal LIVE's Business Monday.

Anthony Bogues, Director of the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University will be a guest on LIVE to talk about bringing the former house of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks to Providence for a three-month stay.

Researchers at the University of Washington are developing an app that could help people to screen for pancreatic cancer and other diseases simply by taking a selfie. We’ll talk to researcher Alex Mariakakis about the potentially lifesaving technology behind BiliScreen.

The best and the brightest in business join GoLocal’s CEO Josh Fenton at 4 p.m. for Business Monday sponsored by Deepwater Wind. Hear insight from Mattiello, Gary Sasse "The Money Man," and Brown University Professor Bertram Malle.

Malle is one of the team leaders of the project, dubbed ARIES (Affordable Robotic Intelligence for Elderly Support), which will "add artificial intelligence capabilities to Hasbro’s current Joy for All Companion Pets — animatronic dogs and cats designed to provide interactive companionship, comfort, and joy for older adults."

