Speaker Mattiello and NASA Scientist Kowal Arcand on LIVE Monday
Monday, November 06, 2017
Anthony Bogues, Director of the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University will be a guest on LIVE to talk about bringing the former house of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks to Providence for a three-month stay.
Researchers at the University of Washington are developing an app that could help people to screen for pancreatic cancer and other diseases simply by taking a selfie. We’ll talk to researcher Alex Mariakakis about the potentially lifesaving technology behind BiliScreen.
Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.
The best and the brightest in business join GoLocal’s CEO Josh Fenton at 4 p.m. for Business Monday sponsored by Deepwater Wind. Hear insight from Mattiello, Gary Sasse "The Money Man," and Brown University Professor Bertram Malle.
Malle is one of the team leaders of the project, dubbed ARIES (Affordable Robotic Intelligence for Elderly Support), which will "add artificial intelligence capabilities to Hasbro’s current Joy for All Companion Pets — animatronic dogs and cats designed to provide interactive companionship, comfort, and joy for older adults."
Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE from 3-5 p.m.
