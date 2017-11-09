Narragansett Council Boy Scouts Collect 215,000 Pounds of Food for RI Food Bank

The drive ran from October 28 through November 4 across Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“This year’s Scouting for Food drive will help feed thousands of people. The Scouts who participated worked very hard to help their communities,” said Joe DeStefano, Volunteer Coordinator for the food drive since it began in 1987.

The Food Drive

Over 200 Scouting Packs and Troops from across Southern New England participated in the drive by collecting canned goods from families and individuals.

Donation pick-ups took place Saturday, November 4 and were delivered to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and other local food pantries.

“The hard work and dedication that the Narragansett Council Scouts have shown this year is tremendous. This food drive is essential to serving the 1 in 8 Rhode Islanders in need of food assistance, especially as we head into colder weather,” said Andrew Schiff, Chief Executive Officer of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Poverty in RI

A total of 146,000 Rhode Islanders live in poverty.

Each month, 59,000 of those residents seeks assistance through the Food Bank's network of emergency food programs. 12% of Rhode Island households struggle to afford nutritious meals, and 4.7% of Rhode Island households experience severe hunger.

Over the years, the Scouts have collected more than 8.9 million pounds of food for the Food Bank.

