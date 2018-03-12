Monday on LIVE: Vassar’s Prof. Mills, Special Olympics RI’s Powers & Business Monday

Vassar College Associate Professor of History and Director of Africana Studies Quincy Mills Ph.D. joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE to discuss his book “Cutting Along the Color Line: Black Barbers and Barber Shops in America."

He’ll discuss the history of black barber shops as businesses and civic institutions and their role in civil rights struggles throughout the past centuries.

Mills is in Providence giving a book talk at the Providence Public library as part of the HairBrained exhibition that explores the ways in which hair defines and reflects culture, self-identity, agency, and politics.

Mary Ellen Powers, an athlete and board member of Special Olympics Rhode Island joins LIVE to talk about the “Spread The Word To End The Word” campaign. She’ll talk about her involvement, advocacy and outreach to end hurtful use of the R-word.

Don’t miss design insight on from interior design expert Robin Garceau of Robin Garceau Interiors.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m.

RI Department of Business Regulation Director Liz Tanner and "Mr. Innovation" Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory join Fenton on Business Monday to discuss the state of business and state and federal finances.

Business Monday is sponsored by Deepwater Wind.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.