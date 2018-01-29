Monday on LIVE: USA Bobsledder Weinstock and Business Monday Kumar, DiBiase & Sasse

With 10 days to go until opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Evan Weinstock, a member of Team USA Bobsled joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE to talk about taking part in his first Olympic games.

A Brown University alumnus, Weinstock was first introduced to bobsled through his participation in the decathlon. At Brown, Weinstock set the school record in the decathlon and was a four-time Ivy League champion.

On LIVE, Weinstock will talk about making the transition from track and field to bobsled, and what he hopes to accomplish in PyeongChang. He’ll talk about the makeup of the men’s bobsled team, which features Olympic veterans an active duty Green Beret and a former NFL athlete.

Kimberly Kowal Arcand, Visualization Lead for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, joins LIVE to break down everything you need and want to know about the super blue blood moon on January 31. She’ll explain what you can expect to see, and what makes it worth getting excited about.

Executive Director of Women's Fund of Rhode Island, Kelly Nevins joins LIVE to talk about legislative priorities for 2018, including the fight for fair pay and a fifteen dollar minimum wage.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m.

First up us Virgin Pulse's Rajiv Kumar at the top of the hour. Followed by Director of Administration Michael DiBiase who will be talking about the proposed RI budget.

And, batting clean-up is GoLocal regular Gary Sasse “The Money Man."

Business Monday is sponsored by Deepwater Wind.

Watch or Listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

