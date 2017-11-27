Monday on LIVE: Media Expert Talks About Radio’s Financial Problems Plus More

TALKERS magazine was dubbed “The Bible of Talk Radio” by Business Week. Founder and publisher of TALKERS, Michael Harrison joins GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton on Business Monday to talk about the change in national and local media.

Harrison has spent more than 40 years in radio as an on-air host of both rock and talk radio. He’s worked as a station manager, program director, and as a station owner.

Also on Business Monday, starting at 4 p.m., Gary Sasse “The Money Man” and Saul Kaplan from the Business Innovation Factory gives insight into the inner workings of local and national business dealings.

Author and Ad executive David Baldwin also joins the conversation.

Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.

Personal stylist Jill Marinelli joins Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE to talk about must have winter wear and stepping up your holiday attire.

Marinelli helps women find clothes that reflect their beauty, and help women discover self-confidence. Hear what she has to say about selecting the perfect winter coat, gloves, and evening attire for holiday parties.

INCubatoredu is a program that teaches entrepreneurism through hands-on learning. High school students and volunteers engage in the entrepreneurial learning experience. Susie Scanapieco with the Chariho School District joins live to talk about the first INCubator program offered in Rhode Island.

On December 2, The Association of Rhode Island Authors (ARIA) hosts their Rhode Island Author Expo. Author Steve Porter will talk about the event held at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. He’ll also discuss his works and the latest on bringing a bookstore to downtown Pawtucket.

Statewide media organizations -- newspaper, television, radio, and digital. Prev Next Newspaper Providence Journal --> GateHouse --> New Media Investment Group --> Fortress --> SoftBank Location: Tokyo, Japan Total Newspapers: 125 Daily Newspapers, 600 Community Prev Next TV WJAR-10 --> Sinclair Broadcasting Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland Total Stations: 233 Stations Prev Next TV WPRI-12 --> Nexstar Location: Irving, Texas Total Stations: 170 Prev Next TV ABC-6 --> Citadel Communication Location: Bronxville, NY Total Stations: 3 Prev Next Radio WHJJ, WHJY + More --> iHeart Media Location: San Antonio, Texas Stations: 858 Prev Next Radio WPRO AM, WPRO FM + More --> Cumulus Media Location: Atlanta, Georgia Stations: 447 Prev Next Digital GoLocalProv --> GoLocal24 Location: Providence, Rhode Island Websites: 3 Prev

