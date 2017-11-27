Monday on LIVE: Media Expert Talks About Radio’s Financial Problems Plus More
Monday, November 27, 2017
Harrison has spent more than 40 years in radio as an on-air host of both rock and talk radio. He’s worked as a station manager, program director, and as a station owner.
Also on Business Monday, starting at 4 p.m., Gary Sasse “The Money Man” and Saul Kaplan from the Business Innovation Factory gives insight into the inner workings of local and national business dealings.
Author and Ad executive David Baldwin also joins the conversation.
Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.
Personal stylist Jill Marinelli joins Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE to talk about must have winter wear and stepping up your holiday attire.
Marinelli helps women find clothes that reflect their beauty, and help women discover self-confidence. Hear what she has to say about selecting the perfect winter coat, gloves, and evening attire for holiday parties.
INCubatoredu is a program that teaches entrepreneurism through hands-on learning. High school students and volunteers engage in the entrepreneurial learning experience. Susie Scanapieco with the Chariho School District joins live to talk about the first INCubator program offered in Rhode Island.
On December 2, The Association of Rhode Island Authors (ARIA) hosts their Rhode Island Author Expo. Author Steve Porter will talk about the event held at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. He’ll also discuss his works and the latest on bringing a bookstore to downtown Pawtucket.
