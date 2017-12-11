Monday on LIVE: Former Pro Football Player Rowley & “Money Man” Sasse
Monday, December 11, 2017
Gary Sasse “The Money Man” will join LIVE to talk about the latest in business news. Business Monday is sponsored by Deepwater Wind.
Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.
The flu season hit Massachusetts early, so what is the current state of flu season in Rhode Island? We’ll talk to Joseph Wendelken with the Rhode Island Department of Health and find out the methods of prevention.
For over 21 years, Officer Gregg Bruno has been a been a member of the Cranston Police Department. He’s been a K9 officer for 12 years, and December 11 marks the second anniversary of his current dog Zeus’s certification.
Officer Bruno will join LIVE to talk about what Cranston’s K9 Unit does, and how he is currently fundraising to help protect police dogs across the country.
Robin Garceau of Robin Garceau Interior’s will join O’Brien Monday to give the latest insight into design. Garceau is among Rhode Island’s most prominent interior designers.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
