Monday on LIVE: RI Author DeCesare and EG Council President Cienki

Award-winning author Leah DeCesare will join Molly O’Brien on Monday’s LIVE to talk about her novel “Forks, Knives, and Spoons” as well as “Naked Parenting” her nonfiction parenting series.

The Rhode Island writer has been published in The Huffington Post, the International Doula, Eligible Magazine, The Key, among other publications.

From mini-documentaries to animated horror, the 11th Short Short Story Film Festival arrives in Providence Thanksgiving weekend. Paul Elsnau, Managing Director of MergingArts Film will talk about the some of the submissions, filmmakers, and everything you need to know about telling a story in under six minutes.

Robin Garceau is among Rhode Island’s most prominent interior designers. Her signature style of fresh design brings an elevated level of luxury to client’s homes and offices. On Monday’s LIVE Garceau will talk about creating an open floor plan design.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.

Join GoLocal’s CEO Josh Fenton at 4 p.m. for Business Monday sponsored by Deepwater Wind.

After a shake-up in East Greenwich town management, Council President Sue Cienki joins live to give insight on how they plan to move forward. The next town council meeting is November 14.

And, Mr. Innovation Saul Kaplan joins LIVE for a discussion of CVS/Aetna, what is going on at GE and more..

