Monday on LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Finn, Stokes of RI Black Heritage Society

“The Woman In The Window” is currently number one on the New York Times Best-Sellers Fiction list. Author A. J. Finn joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE to talk about his thriller that has captured readers.

Finn has written for numerous publications, including the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post. He’ll talk about the inspiration behind the book and thoughts behind the soon to be "The Woman In The Window" major motion picture.

As we celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, Theresa Guzmán Stokes, Managing Director of The Rhode Island Black Heritage Society joins LIVE to talk about continuing Dr. King’s legacy in Rhode Island today.

She’ll also talk about the multi-phase project RIBHS working on, focusing on African Americans’ struggle for Civil Rights in Rhode Island during the 20th century.



Providence-based writer Annie Hartnett’s debut novel Rabbit Cake garnered a lot of critical attention. It was selected as People Magazine Book of the Week and was selected as an Amazon Best Book of the Month, in Literature & Fiction.

She joins LIVE to talk about her inspiration for Rabbit Cake, stories and essays published in magazines, such as Salon, Refinery29, and what she’s working on next.

Business Monday is off this week

Watch or Listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-4 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.