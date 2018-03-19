Monday on LIVE: Newport Historical Society’s Taylor, K-9 Trainer Sgt. Zarrella & Business Monday

Ruth Taylor, Executive Director of the Newport Historical Society joins Molly O’Brien on Monday’s GoLocal LIVE to talk about how members of society perceive the past differently, and in turn how those different perspectives can lead to trouble with solving current issues today.

Before a public historians panel discussion “Myth, Memory, History, and Heritage,” at the Newport Historical Society, Taylor will speak on LIVE about how historians and historical societies can play a role in improving the level of historical literacy and connecting to all cultures.

Sgt. Matthew Zarrella developed the Rhode Island State Police’s first search and rescue K-9 program. He joins LIVE to talk about his specialty training, his involvement in the in a new documentary “Searchdogs."

Jim Cummings, a long-time Special Olympics Rhode Island Volunteer joins LIVE to talk about the upcoming Super Plunge Weekend at Salty Brine State Beach. He, along with 23 other Super Plungers, will plunge into the near-freezing waters once per hour for a 24 hour period.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m.

Gary Sasse, "The Money Man" joins Business Monday to discuss the state of business and state and federal finances. And, Neil Steinberg of the Rhode Island Foundation joins Business Monday to discuss TogetherRI.

