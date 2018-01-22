Monday on LIVE: John Carter Brown Library’s Safier & Business Monday

With some documents in the collection dating back to the 16th century, the John Carter Brown Library at Brown University provides a home to books, maps, and materials documenting some rich history of the western hemisphere.

Monday on LIVE, Neil Safier, director, and librarian, joins Molly O’Brien to talk about unique items within the library, some areas of recent focus for researchers, and how current efforts are going to digitize the library’s collection.

Aura Fajardo, the owner of Aura's Chocolate Bar, joins LIVE to talk about making local sweets, custom creations, and expanding from Hope and Main to a retail space in Providence.

Want to be more eco-friendly the new year? Cindy Sabato with Save The Bay has 10 ways to be “green” in 2018.

Gary Sasse “The Money Man” joins LIVE to talk about local and national business dealings. Sasse will be focused on the recently proposed RI FY'19 budget. And, Saul Kaplan of the Business Innovation Factory will join Fenton at 4:30 p.m.

