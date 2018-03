Monday on LIVE: Film Critic Randolph, Soloist Tomlinson & Business Monday

Film critic and host of the popular Youtube channel, Beyond the Trailer, Grace Randolph, will speak to Arts & Entertainment host Ava Gaudet on Monday’s LIVE to recap Sunday’s 2018 Academy Awards.

Randolph, whose channel has over 700K subscribers, breaks down Tinseltown in her daily video posts, and will discuss all wins, snubs, controversies, and magic moments of this years Oscars.

Also on LIVE, Collegiate Vocal Competition winner and soloist Felix Aguilar Tomlinson, will talk about his upcoming “Tomorrow’s Stars of Today” concert with the Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra (RICCO). Tomlinson will also perform live in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m.

Gary Sasse, "The Money Man" joins Business Monday to discuss the state of business and state and federal finances.

