Monday on LIVE: Droners.io Dave Brown and Sasse

Dave Brown, founder and software engineer of Rhode Island-based company Droners.io joins LIVE Monday to talk about his recent decision to sell the company to PrecisionHawk.

Brown will talk about the company mergers, and how Droners.io will support the delivery of on-demand, drone-based imagery to clients.

According to the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, teen dating violence affects close to nine percent of Rhode Island high school students. Carmen Recalde-Russo with Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence joins LIVE to talk about teen dating violence education and awareness.

Don’t miss the interview with Robin Garceau of Robin Garceau Interiors as she fills us in on color and style trends of 2018.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m.

GoLocal regular Gary Sasse “The Money Man" joins LIVE.

Business Monday is sponsored by Deepwater Wind.

Watch or Listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.