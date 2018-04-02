Monday on LIVE: Decider’s Zalben, Cybersecurity Expert Freedman & Business Monday

In the wake of recent data breaches and Cambridge Analytica, how can we protect our privacy? Linn Freedman, Partner at Robinson+Cole joins LIVE to give practical tips for protecting yourself from identity theft. She’ll also talk about how you can safeguard personal information when using social media.

New TV shows starting up this spring, and your favorites are returning. Alex Zalben, managing editor of Decider joins LIVE to talk about what shows are worth watching and when you can expect them.

He’ll help you cut through the clutter and find the best shows to watch live, DVR and stream.

Brown University’s Nancy L. Buc Pembroke Center Archivist Mary Murphy joins LIVE to talk about preserving and promote women's history as well as curating “Brown Women Speak” which is currently viewable online.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m. with David Paolo, the CEO of G Media.

Business Monday is sponsored by Deepwater Wind.

Watch or Listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.