Allysen Callery is an American folk singer from Rhode Island whose delicate and austere sound has been compared to classic British folk artists like Sandy Denny and Nick Drake.

Callery has played SXSW Festival and gone on yearly tours in Europe. In 2012 she won The Providence Phoenix Best Music Poll for Best Acoustic/Singer-Songwriter Act.

Callery performs in the Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE at 7 p.m.

Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.

New York Times reporter Karen Crouse joins Molly O’Brien to talk about her first book “Norwich; One Tiny Vermont Town’s Secret to Happiness and Excellence” on Friday’s GoLocal LIVE.

Norwich is a small town in Vermont that for the past thirty years has sent an athlete to almost every Winter Olympics. Crouse will talk about the secret to the town's success, and about her recent trip to the 2018 Winter Games.

As part of National Nutrition Month and Women’s History Month, Shira Hirshberg, a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist with All Foods Nutrition, joins LIVE to talk about women’s health and nutrition.

Aiyah Josiah-Faeduwor, Executive Director of Millennial Rhode Island joins LIVE to talk about the 4th Annual #ChooseRI Celebration.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m.

Gary Sasse, "The Money Man" joins Business Monday to discuss the state of business and state and federal finances.

Megan Decker, President and COO of G Media joined GoLocal LIVE's Business Monday to discuss social media and much more.

And, Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory is scheduled to appear.

Business Monday is sponsored by Deepwater Wind.

