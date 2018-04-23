slides: McGuinn’s Rock History Visits The Greenwich Odeum

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Roger McGuinn brought a piece of music history to The Greenwich Odeum last Saturday.

McGuinn entertained a near-capacity crowd, with a montage of storytelling, rock, folk, and blues. The co-founder of the Byrds reminisced about his early days influencing the American rock and folk scene.

He spun numerous yarns of the genres’ beginnings, while giving fond nods to the likes of Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Lead Belly, and George Harrison.

McGuinn played a few covers of their timeless tunes, while delivering many of The Byrds classic hits such as “Eight Miles High,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “My Back Pages,” and their signature “Turn, Turn, Turn.”

GoLocalProv was there to cover this evening of historic rock, folk, and blues.

See the slideshow below for photos.

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography.













































Next

