Saturday, December 31, 2016
Jonathan Edwards will be celebrating his 50th year in music in 2017. He’s remained fundamentally a folk artist, with a strong country influence. He’s an exceptional songwriter with a dedicated fan base many of whom filled the Purple Cat Vineyard in Chepachet last Thursday December 29. (Photo: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)
His setlist included several from his first album Jonathan Edwards, recorded in 1971. He had the audience singing along to songs like “Emma,” “Don’t’ Cry Blue” and his biggest hits, “Sunshine” and “Shanty.” He also covered a nice version of the Dave Loggins classic “Please Come to Boston.” (Photo: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)
Edwards played several from his 2015 release Tomorrow’s Child. It’s clear that his message remains relevant on newer tunes like “Down in the Woods,” and “Mole in the Ground.” Accompanied throughout the evening by keyboardist Tom Snow, he also sang “Gracie,” a song dedicated to his granddaughter. (Photo: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)
Edwards has a reputation as a friendly “down to earth” individual, and that comes through in concert. He knows how to connect with his audience with just the right amount of good humor to accompany the great music. When a good natured heckler made a clever remark, Edwards replied “I’ll do the jokes here,” to the delight of those assembled. (Photo: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)
The Purple Cat Winery was decked out nicely for the holiday season. The “barn” is a great spot for small shows and the winery regularly hosts events from concerts to comedy. The rural setting was a good fit for Edwards who noted “I do love country music, and I do love wine.” (Photo: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)
Opener Ian Fitzgerald impressed the lively audience with his tender version of “Trouble, Me and China Lee.” He included a few others from his new album You Won’t Even Know I’m Gone including “Camille” and “Forget the Address.” He shined on “Galveston” and “Melinda Down the Line” both tunes from his prior album No Time to Be Tender. (Photo: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)
