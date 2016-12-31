Ian Fitzgerald

Opener Ian Fitzgerald impressed the lively audience with his tender version of “Trouble, Me and China Lee.” He included a few others from his new album You Won’t Even Know I’m Gone including “Camille” and “Forget the Address.” He shined on “Galveston” and “Melinda Down the Line” both tunes from his prior album No Time to Be Tender. (Photo: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)