Live Review: Guitar Great Bombino at the Columbus Theatre

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Ken Abrams, GoLocalProv Music Critic

 

Bombino

African Guitarist Bombino Rocked the Columbus Theatre Friday Night

An enthusiastic crowd enjoyed a special evening of international music last Friday at the Columbus Theatre.Two bands, Bombino and Ladama, representing two different continents, played an inspired show for the Providence audience. GoLocalProv Music Critic Ken Abrams was there along with Rick Farrell of Mojo Photography to document the occasion. Check out our slide show below. 

 

Bombino

Bombino, born Omara Moctar, is an internationally acclaimed guitarist and singer-songwriter from Agadez, Niger. He is ethnically Tuareg, a tribal people centered in and around the Sahara Desert. After years of playing locally (while he also a shepherd), he was discovered in Niger in 2007 by filmmaker Hisham Mayet.

Bombino

The show opened with an acoustic set, before Bombino really kicked it into gear on electric guitar. His style is sometimes referred to as Desert Blues, a genre closely associated with American Blues. His playing has been compared to greats like Jimmy Page, Carlos Santana and his idol Jimi Hendrix. 

Bombino

The band played several from the 2013 album Nomad, produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. His sound is mesmorizing, with a hypnotic trance-like vibe. Bombino merges styles on guitar, with influences from blues to surf rock, all over an African beat. 

Bombino

He also played several from his 2016 album Azel, a funkier reggae-influenced release. Sung in the Tuareg lauguage of Tamasheq, the message behind his songs, on universal topics of spirituality, love, and struggle, came through loud and clear.

Bombino

Bombino is a charismatic figure in his desert robes, connecting cultures through music. His band tours the country frequently appearing in festivals and solo shows. The sell-out crowd Friday night was a testament to his growing talent.

Ladama

Opening band Ladama is a unique collaborative of four musicians from four different nations. NYC based Sara Luckas (pictured) leads on vocals. The band also includes Venezuelan Maria Fernanda Gonzalez on bandola, a guitar-like instrument, percussionist Daniela Serna from Columbia and Brazilian drummer Lara Klaus. Bass player of South Kingston joined the band Friday night.

Ladama

The band tore through several Latin American folk tunes including "Pajarillo" and "Porro Maracatu." The percussion-centered band is full of energy and had the audience on its feet. They are preparing an album for release in the near future. Keep an eye out! (Pictured: Lara Klaus)

Mojo Photography

All photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 
 

