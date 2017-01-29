Live Review: Guitar Great Bombino at the Columbus Theatre
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Bombino
Bombino, born Omara Moctar, is an internationally acclaimed guitarist and singer-songwriter from Agadez, Niger. He is ethnically Tuareg, a tribal people centered in and around the Sahara Desert. After years of playing locally (while he also a shepherd), he was discovered in Niger in 2007 by filmmaker Hisham Mayet.
Bombino
The show opened with an acoustic set, before Bombino really kicked it into gear on electric guitar. His style is sometimes referred to as Desert Blues, a genre closely associated with American Blues. His playing has been compared to greats like Jimmy Page, Carlos Santana and his idol Jimi Hendrix.
Ladama
Opening band Ladama is a unique collaborative of four musicians from four different nations. NYC based Sara Luckas (pictured) leads on vocals. The band also includes Venezuelan Maria Fernanda Gonzalez on bandola, a guitar-like instrument, percussionist Daniela Serna from Columbia and Brazilian drummer Lara Klaus. Bass player of South Kingston joined the band Friday night.
