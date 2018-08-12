Lippitt House Museum Announces Fall Programming Schedule

The Lippitt House Museum has announced its fall programming schedule.

The scheduled includes the Museum’s “Third Saturday” series, puppetry with Mr. Vinney and the Providence Gaming Guild.

Lippitt House Museum is open weekly on Fridays from 12:00 to 4:00 pm through the end of October.

The Museum is located at 199 Hope Street in Providence.

The schedule is as follows:

Mr. Vinny’s Little Puppet Show

Saturday, September 15, 10:30 am

Free Admission

Silly and surprising stories, songs, and of course, puppets! An interactive show where kids

try on puppets and learn how they’re made! Best for kids 3-9.

Victorian Game Night

Wednesday, October 10, 6:00-8:00 pm

$10 at LippittHouse.org

Come try your hand at Victorian-era games, including Whist, a favorite game of Mary-Ann Lippitt. A perfect evening out with friends to explore the museum and meet others who enjoy gaming. Held in partnership with the Providence Gaming Guild.

Third Saturdays at the Museum

Sept 15, Oct 20 12:00-4:00 pm

Admission: $10 Adults, $5 Students and Free for Children under 12 & Active Military Personnel

Third Saturdays are a great time for visitors of all ages to step into Providence's Golden Age! Choose from an interactive guided tour or explore at your own pace on a self-guided tour. Pick up a Family Guide and follow the activities in each room. Themed monthly activities are offered. In September, come explore Victorian Toys. In October, learn about 19th Century Politics.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.