Linden Place Mansion to Host Presentation on Slave Trade in Bristol

Linden Place Mansion in Bristol will host a special presentation focused on Bristol’s DeWolf Family and their involvement in the Triangle Slave Trade.

The presentation will take place on Saturday, February 10 at 1 p.m.

Bristol Slave Trade

Featured in the PBS film “Traces of the Trade”, The DeWolf family, Bristol’s premier family in the 18th and early 19th centuries, was once one of the largest traders of slaves in New England.

Linden Place Mansion was Built for George DeWolf by architect Russell Warren.

