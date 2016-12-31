Leonard Moorehead, the Urban Gardener: Consider the Mustard Seed
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Much life is spent as a seed. Every aspect is condensed within. Our hopes, our dreams, our vision, is not disguised. All are woven and tangled helix, spirals without beginning or end. We need only look at the small and understand the big follows. Any actions required? Must we meddle with destiny? Our fingers cannot resist, we ignore frozen doubts. Each garden begins as a small mustard seed. Poor vision? Go larger, how about the amaryllis?
Amaryllis are colorful. Their 6 to 10 inch trumpet shaped blooms borne on 1 to 2 foot stalks are most popular as red or scarlet, the flowers may be bicolor, picotee, or pink, white, salmon or rose. Single and double blooms dispel any winter blues. Their large bulb is easy to handle and grows with only a nod to cares or conditions. Bright light, a tight pot and steady water are the chief ingredients for success. Start amaryllis now for lovely blooms in 6-7 weeks, just in time for blizzards, snow bound days or perhaps, as tokens of love at Valentine’s Day.
Here’s how. Larger amaryllis bulbs yield larger or multiple blooms. Like geraniums, the amaryllis prefers tight pots, they thrive root bound. Their bulbs contain enough nutrition for bloom without fertilizers, an amaryllis will bloom set in a pot an inch or two larger than the bulb and simply kept moist in a bright window. Allow the shoulders or top inch of the bulb to show above planting media, which can be as simple as pebbles or gravel. Insert 12” bamboo supports when potting for the large, heavy blooms. Twist a quarter turn each watering for even growth. Presto!
Amaryllis have long blooming periods. Keep away from constant sunlight to prolong the blooms and keep colors vibrant. Their ability to banish winter is legendary. Don’t have the heart to toss out spent blooms and lively bulb? Despite low cost and convenience, amaryllis can be kept year after year.
Plant amaryllis in a tight fitting pot deep pot. Enrich potting soil with bone meal for good root development. We’re looking beyond the first bloom to nourish the bulb for future bloom. Allow the flowers to complete bloom, prune back the flowering stalk when it fades. Keep up with watering, feed with fish emulsion every few weeks. The long, slender leaves are key for successful future bloom, don’t trim back. Latter in the spring, move out doors after danger of frost into the garden, an out of the way place with good sunshine is fine. Next autumn, before frost, inspect the pot. Has the bulb swollen to fill the pot? Re-pot into another, slightly larger pot and move into the basement or another cool, dark place. Decrease watering, allow to mostly dry out.
Bring into sunlight and increase watering around this time next year. Amaryllis have long life spans will little care. Plant new colors as fancy demands or continue with favorites. Amaryllis have few pests and tolerate off season neglect. They are not frost tolerant. A little care goes a long way towards successful processions of lovely blooms.
Enjoy the amaryllis? Try Clivia as well. Clivia is fragrant and retains its green foliage throughout the year. Like amaryllis, clivia is not frost tolerant and must “rest” between blooming periods. They prefer being slightly root bound, a virtue for urban gardeners with little indoor space. Sturdy and resilient, clivias are a bit more pricy than amaryllis. However, their long life spans and stunning flowers more than justify the cost. Offshoots are easily separated from parent plants for propagation. Orange blooms are most common, yellow has gained supporters, once embraced, clivia keeps its hold gardeners hearts.
Gardeners are optimistic folks. There are many troubles in the world. When darkness calls for light, gardeners have easy answers close at hand. Rescue amaryllis from sale bins or shop for left over bulbs at post-holiday sales. Like the mustard seed, we start small and nurture. Hope is not elusive. Water, sunlight and a bright outlook manifests in lovely trumpet shaped blooms. Let’s begin the New Year with hope and confidence. Much of life is as a seed. Experience the joy of living, small mustard seeds or larger bulbs, one at a time.
