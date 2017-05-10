Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band to Headline Blues & BBQ Festival at Bold Point Park

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will headline the Blues & BBQ Festival at the new Bold Point Park Venue in East Providence.

Progressive rockers Moe and jam band Railroad Earth will also appear at the festival.

“We are programming a well-rounded entertainment lineup to expose a variety of audiences to our new open air venue this summer and fall. With last week’s announcements of The Beach Boys, the Waterfront Reggae Festival and Oktoberfest, and the rock and blues jams of Moe., Railroad Earth and the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, there’s a cool mix of events coming to Bold Point Park,” said Michele Maker Palmieri, Founder and President of Waterfront Productions the parent company of Rhode Island Waterfront Events and Newport Waterfront Events.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform on Saturday August 26 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. while Moe and Railroad Earth will perform on Thursday, August 24 at 5 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Shepherd has sold millions of records worldwide with seven #1 blues albums and a string of #1 mainstream rock singles to his name. He has also received five Grammy nominations and two Billboard Music Awards, as well as a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping The Blues Alive award and two Blues Music awards.

In 2016, Shepherd teamed up with Stephen Stills, to record their second record together with their band The Rides. The record, Pierced Arrow, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts.

Railroad Earth

Railroad Earth has been receiving critical acclaim since it formed more than 15 years ago. The group’s musical journey includes performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, selling out Denver Colorado’s Red Rocks in 2014 and backing Warren Hayes for a taping of the PBS series “Front and Center” in 2015. The band’s seventh and most recent release is entitled, Last of the Outlaws.

Moe

Moe. appeared at Woodstock ’99, opened for the Allman Brothers, The Who and Government Mule and played the Bonnaroo Music Festival multiple times.

