Tuesday on GoLocal LIVE: Jazz Percussionist Solomon, Prof. Lawless, and More

Jazz percussionist Bill Solomon will join Arts and Entertainment Editor Ava Gaudet in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center Tuesday on LIVE.

Solomon, who has performed at The Lincoln Center and Tanglewood will talk about his upcoming solo performance at The Music Mansion in Providence on November 3.

Also appearing will be AS220’s Artistic Director Shey Rivera Rios who will discuss her poignant immersive multimedia installation, FANTASY ISLAND, currently showing at the Loisaida Arts Center in New York.

The installation highlights the economic troubles and natural disasters in Puerto Rico.

Melody Gamba, Assistant Director of Fusionworks Dance Company, will also appear on LIVE to talk about the Rhode Island-based modern dance company’s 30th Anniversary Season opening concert in November.

Starting at 4 p.m. News Editor Kate Nagle kicks off the hour with News and Politics.

American University Professor Jennifer Lawless joins the discussion about local and national politics. Hear her insight on President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and more.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE from 3-5 p.m.

