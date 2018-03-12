Jay-Z, Beyonce Bringing OTR II Tour to Gillette Stadium

Music superstars Jay-Z and Beyonce are bringing their OTR II (On The Run) tour to Gillette Stadium.

The concert will take place on Sunday, August 5 with tickets going on sale starting Monday, March 19.

OTR II Tour

The tour kicks-off in Europe on June 6 and returns to the United States on July 25.

Gillette Stadium is the fifth stop on the U.S. Tour.

The tour is the second one that Beyonce and Jay-Z have done together following 2014's On The Run tour.

The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that was filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold over 50 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide, while receiving 21 Grammy Awards for his music.

He holds the record for most number one albums by a solo artist on the US Billboard 200 with 14.He has also had four number ones on the Billboard Hot 100, one, ”Empire State of Mind,” as the lead artist.

Jay-Z married Beyoncé in 2008. As a couple, they have an estimated net worth of $1.16 billion.

Beyonce

In her career, Beyoncé has sold an estimated 100 million records as a solo artist, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history.

She has won 22 Grammy Awards and is the most nominated woman in the award's history.

Beyonce is also the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, with 24 wins.

Forbes ranked her as the most powerful female in entertainment on their 2015 and 2017 lists, and in 2016 she finished in sixth place for Time's Person of the Year.

