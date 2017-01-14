Jason Aldean to Play Dunkin’ Donuts Center in May

Country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his They Don’t Know Tour to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center where he will be joined by special guests Chris Young and Kane Brown.

The concert is scheduled for May 18 with tickets going on sale on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m.

Click here for tickets.

Jason Aldean

Since making it to the big time in 2005, Aldean has released seven albums and 24 singles, 18 of which have reached number one on either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts.

His 2010 album “My Kinda Party” is a certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and his 2012 album “Night Train” is certified double-platinum.

Aldean also has numerous single-platinum albums including his 2005 self-titled debut album.

In 2016, Aldean won an American Country Music award for top country song “Lights Come On” and was also nominated as the top country artist.

In 2015, Aldean won two Billboard Music Awards, one for top country album with “Old Boots, New Dirt” and another for top country song with “Burnin’ It Down.”

Related Slideshow: 5 Live Music Musts - January 13, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.