Jason Aldean to Play Dunkin’ Donuts Center in May
Saturday, January 14, 2017
The concert is scheduled for May 18 with tickets going on sale on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m.
Jason Aldean
Since making it to the big time in 2005, Aldean has released seven albums and 24 singles, 18 of which have reached number one on either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts.
His 2010 album “My Kinda Party” is a certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and his 2012 album “Night Train” is certified double-platinum.
Aldean also has numerous single-platinum albums including his 2005 self-titled debut album.
In 2016, Aldean won an American Country Music award for top country song “Lights Come On” and was also nominated as the top country artist.
In 2015, Aldean won two Billboard Music Awards, one for top country album with “Old Boots, New Dirt” and another for top country song with “Burnin’ It Down.”
Related Slideshow: 5 Live Music Musts - January 13, 2017
Isley Brothers Friday
The Isley Brothers were formed in the 1950’s as an R&B band and evolved in later years to incorporate Motown Soul and hardcore funk. They’re known for seminal hits like “It’s Your Thing” and the classic party tune “Shout.” The band continues to tour and arrives at the Twin River Events Center Friday for an 8PM show. A few tickets remain here starting at $40.
FreakFest Saturday
Get your freak on for the annual Freakfest on Saturday at Fete in Providence. All kinds of rock and metal will fill the ballroom beginning Saturday afternoon at 12:45. Bands include Powerman 5000, Orgy, Death Valley High, Knee High Fox and 7th Rail Crew as well as sideshows, oddities, aerialists, freakshows, food & more. Tickets are $22 - Click here for more details.
(Pictured: Powerman 5000. Photo: Christine Connelly)
Mari Black Saturday
The Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland continues to bring top Celtic/Roots/Folk concerts to northern RI. This week they feature the award winning Mari Black World Fiddle Ensemble. The mult-style violinist and champion fiddler Black is building a reputation as one of the most dynamic artists of her generation. See what its all about Saturday at 8PM - Tickets are $15 here.
Narrows Blues Fest
Mid-January may not exactly be festival season, but that’s not the case at the Narrows Center where you can catch the 4th annual Winter Blues Festival this weekend. This years’ show features several exciting up-and-coming acts including Davina and the Vagabonds, Eric Gales and the Alexis P. Suter Band. The music begins Friday at 6PM and resumes Saturday at 5PM – ticket prices vary - click here for details. (Pictured: Eric Gales)
Twenty-One Pilots
The Dunkin Donuts Center kicks off the concert season with a major show next Tuesday with pop sensation Twenty One Pilots. The band, built around the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, brings their "Emotional Roadshow" tour to the Dunk, on the heels of their latest top selling album Blurryface. The show is nearing a sell out – any available tickets can be found here.
