slides: Jackson Browne Captivates PPAC

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Jackson Browne enchanted a full-house at The Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday. Supported by a solid band, the prolific lyricist exquisitely played several of his many classics such as “ You Love the Thunder,” “Doctor My Eyes,” “Somebody’s Baby,” “The Pretender,” and “Running on Empty.”

Fellow singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard performed as a solid opener for Browne, singing her signature “Searchin” My Soul.”

Browne provided an enjoyable experience, delivering tunes from his catalog that spans over forty years.

GoLocalProv was there to capture this special evening of music.

See the slideshow below for photos.

Jackson Browne Captivates PPAC - May 9, 2018

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Jackson Browne enchanted a full-house at The Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Prev Next Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography Prev Next Prev





















































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.