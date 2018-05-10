slides: Jackson Browne Captivates PPAC
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Fellow singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard performed as a solid opener for Browne, singing her signature “Searchin” My Soul.”
Browne provided an enjoyable experience, delivering tunes from his catalog that spans over forty years.
GoLocalProv was there to capture this special evening of music.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Jackson Browne Captivates PPAC - May 9, 2018
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Jackson Browne enchanted a full-house at The Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
