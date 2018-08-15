Introducing GoLocal LIVE’s New Show with Laura Afonso - Wednesday at 3:00 PM

Premiering Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., Laura Afonso joins GoLocal as a new host of GoLocal LIVE with multiple weekly features on the best places to eat, drink and be healthy in Rhode Island. She has been an award-winning blogger with her “Buns and Bites,” which has had huge Instagram success to date.

Afonso is a Providence native and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and has a Masters from Providence College.

“GoLocal’s success in redefining local media in Rhode Island is exciting. I look forward to working with a great team and expanding food and lifestyle coverage — we'll be going all around Rhode Island and telling the stories of the coolest chefs, secret places in Rhode Island, and how to live a great life,” said Afonso.

Her first two guests are Sydney Providence’s Catherine Doomany and Kaffeology’s owner Andreea Marin.

“Laura has great insights into everything that is happening in food, drink and life in Rhode Island. We are excited about her addition to the team and the expansion of our coverage,” said GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton.

Afonso is just one of a number of news journalists and staffers to join GoLocal in recent weeks. GoLocal LIVE premiered in February 2017 and has interviewed more than 1,600 guests ranging from world leaders to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists to high school academic stars.

