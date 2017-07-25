Internet Sensation Randy Rainbow, What’s Hot on Broadway & Local Stylist on Tuesday’s LIVE

Made famous by his viral videos, internet sensation Randy Rainbow will speak with Arts and Entertainment Editor Ava Gaudet on Tuesday’s GoLocal LIVE.

The singer and comedian will talk about his musical parodies, success on social media, and his upcoming show at the Columbus theater August 13.

What is hot and happening on Broadway? Matthew Wexler editor of TheBroadwayBlog.com gives us an inside look at theater and live performances on and off Broadway.

As a lifestyle writer, Wexler’s work has appeared in Travel Weekly, AAA, and Every Day with Rachael Ray.

Providence based personal stylist, Olivia Rodrigues, will join Gaudet in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to talk about tips on transitioning summer wardrobes to into fall.



Next

