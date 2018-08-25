slides: Hunter Hayes Brings Today’s Country to Bold Point Park

Hunter Hayes brought some contemporary country music to Bold Point Park on Thursday.

If country is the new rock and roll, then Hunter Hayes is the new country. The Grammy Award nominee put on an inspired performance before an enthused crowd at the scenic Rhode Island venue.

Hailing from Louisiana and Nashville, Hayes was raised with music in his blood. Backed by a solid band, he performed many of his hits such as “Wanted,” “I Want Crazy,” “Invisible,” “Everybody’s Got Somebody but Me,” and “Storm Warning.” Haye’s charm, a spectacular evening and the Providence skyline provided the perfect mix of nirvana for his dedicated fanbase.

GoLocalProv was there to cover a great night of today’s country music.

See the slideshow below for photos.

Hunter Hayes Brings Today’s Country to Bold Point Park

Hunter Hayes brought some contemporary country music to Bold Point Park on Thursday. Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Hunter Hayes at Bold Point Park on 8/23/18. Prev Next Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography. Prev Next Prev





























































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.