slides: Hunter Hayes Brings Today’s Country to Bold Point Park
Saturday, August 25, 2018
If country is the new rock and roll, then Hunter Hayes is the new country. The Grammy Award nominee put on an inspired performance before an enthused crowd at the scenic Rhode Island venue.
Hailing from Louisiana and Nashville, Hayes was raised with music in his blood. Backed by a solid band, he performed many of his hits such as “Wanted,” “I Want Crazy,” “Invisible,” “Everybody’s Got Somebody but Me,” and “Storm Warning.” Haye’s charm, a spectacular evening and the Providence skyline provided the perfect mix of nirvana for his dedicated fanbase.
GoLocalProv was there to cover a great night of today’s country music.
See the slideshow below for photos.
