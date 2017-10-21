slides: Howard Jones Brings the 80’s to The Greenwich Odeum

Howard Jones, an icon of the 80’s pop scene, dazzled a full house at The Greenwich Odeum Thursday night.

A defining contributor to the mid-80’s synthpop genre, Jones played his classic hits such as “No One Is to Blame,” “Life In One Day,” and “Things Can Only Get Better.” Jones’ voice was strong, as was a solid techno sound and light show.

GoLocalProv was there to capture an evening of classic 80’s pop music.

See the slideshow below for photos.

