Saturday, October 21, 2017
A defining contributor to the mid-80’s synthpop genre, Jones played his classic hits such as “No One Is to Blame,” “Life In One Day,” and “Things Can Only Get Better.” Jones’ voice was strong, as was a solid techno sound and light show.
GoLocalProv was there to capture an evening of classic 80’s pop music.
Howard Jones Brings the 80’s to The Greenwich Odeum
Howard Jones, an icon of the 80’s pop scene, dazzled a full house at The Greenwich Odeum Thursday night.
