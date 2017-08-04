How Life Will Imitate George (Wein)

In 1947, a white Jewish boy from the south of Boston fell in love with a black girl.

Despite vehement opposition from their parents, the couple was married in 1959. At the time, George and Joyce Wein were among just a handful interracial couples in the country. Their union was daring, and easily threatened by the city of naysayers around them. But still, George and Joyce found a harmony in one another that was unrivaled, and they were inseparable for over 65 years. The story of their star-crossed romance may seem ordinary in today, since nearly 20% of modern U.S marriages are interracial. But in an age where fairy tale endings seldom existed for people like them, George and Joyce’s feat was extraordinary.

When George met Joyce, he was a budding jazz enthusiast. Again, hardly remarkable today, but extraordinary at a time when most kids were catching on to Rock & Roll or Mozart concertos. Jazz was dominated by black artists, but George’s fascination with music knew no racial boundaries. With gusto, he used to gather the kids in his largely white neighborhood, and create a full jazz band. While the nation was jamming to Elvis Presley, George had the youngsters in his neighborhood grooving to Jazz classics. As he writes in his autobiography, “Picture a carload of (black) jazz musicians in 1943 driving through our slumbering suburb after midnight and playing music there until the early morning hours. This sort of thing just didn’t happen in Newton, Massachusetts!”

For three-quarters of a century since those days, George has crossed boundaries to uncover young musicians, nourish unsung artists, and enrich the world with great music. His signature creations, The Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, have launched the careers of countless great performers, regardless of their race, gender or creed. At the debut of the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954, two-thirds of the performers were black. And throughout the fifties and sixties, when musicians of color were struggling to get recognition, Newport welcomed them warmly. World-renowned artists like Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, and Duke Ellington have all found great success there. What is as striking as the star-studded cast is what a great time the artists had together. And perhaps even more striking is how enthralled the largely white audience was with the performance on stage year after year. George had found a path to racial harmony well before the Civil Rights movement hit its stride.

Race was not the only boundary George crossed with such ease. Women were equal beneficiaries of his unifying alchemy. In the 1960’s, women were very scarcely called to receive a golden gramophone at the Grammy’s. But George and Newport embraced and honored them. Ella Fitzgerald sang at the debut, and Sarah Vaughn was a regular. In the 1960 film about the 1958 Newport Jazz festival entitled “Jazz on a Summer’s Day,” one third of the performers depicted were women. Today, Female artists routinely sweep award shows and dominate Billboard charts these days. So, perhaps George was precociously setting trends. Or just maybe, reality has learned to adjust to his magical concoctions on stage.

This year, a few performers from exotic locations across the globe have been fortunate enough to get pulled into George’s unusual vortex. He has invited an eclectic troupe of musicians for an experimental performance at BridgeFest in Newport—to see if we can bring together our disparate cultures. Our production, “A Bridge Together” will blend American Jazz and West African percussion with Indian classical music and dance. As we watch this group of dozen artists rehearse, it is hard not to be amazed that several of them barely speak English, and some do not share any language at all. But they groove so fluently together once the drum sounds, the sax bellows, and the flute releases its happy harmonies.

The camaraderie we experience as artists, and the harmony we witness in audiences seems so universal. It is shared by every musician and dancer we have ever met or read about. And it has been palpable in every crowd of which we have been part. George’s life is a testament to this unity, and the Newport Festivals are an exceptional demonstration of it.

All of this seems in stark contrast to the news we hear every day. We hesitate to turn to the television channels that dispense daily news. For all we hear is talk of the divisions in our politics, the bigotry in our society, and the empty phobias among our people.

Well, shame on all that! George’s triumph has taught us that the ugly reality we see in our politics may come and go, but our culture runs deeper, and it endures. Music and dance existed before civilization did. They have always brought us together. And the conversations and collaborations of artists—facilitated by people like George—are already shaping an even more unified America for tomorrow. We refuse to let the noise on television subdue our enthusiasm. We refuse not because we are naïve, but because we believe that reality sooner or later catches up to dreams we cherish when hear music and dance. Because sure as the beat of the drum on that stage tomorrow, we know that life will one day imitate George!

The authors, Riya and Sara Kapoor are twin 17-year-olds and the sisters perform the traditional Bharatantayam dance mixed with Jazz. They are emerging innovators in the world of music and dance.

Related Slideshow: Newport Jazz Festival 2017 Performers

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.