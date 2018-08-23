Historian Tschirch to Host Architectural Study of Bristol

The Bristol Historical and Preservation Society has teamed with the Town of Bristol and the Friends of Linden Place to launch a six-part Architectural Study Series led by historian John Tschirch.

The study will take place during the month of August and will consist of illustrated lectures enhanced by follow-up walking tours.

The Study

The Architectural Study Series of Bristol will consist of three lectures on Thursday evenings followed by three walking tours on Saturday mornings covering the Georgian, Federal, Greek Revival, and Victorian periods.

Each set of lectures will take place at a different unique building in downtown Bristol from which the walking tours will also begin and end.

Thursday, August 23, 7 p.m. at the Burnside Building, 400 Hope Street. Lecture: Industry and Innovation: The Victorian Age. Gothic Revival, Italianate, Second Empire, Queen Anne Revival were all popular Victorian styles which made their way to Bristol as the town prospered from new industries. This lecture will also look at 19th-century innovation, from windows and woodwork to cast iron.

Saturday, August 25, 10 a.m. Walking Tour begins and ends at the Burnside Building, 400 Hope Street. Victorian Architecture: Exploring State and High Streets, we will see Victorian houses ranging from workers’ apartments to a landmark Gothic Revival villa by nationally renowned architect, James Renwick.

About Tschirch

Tschirch is an award-winning architectural historian, writer, and photographer.

He has a Masters in Architectural History from the University of Virginia.

He teaches courses in design history and photography at RISD CE and is Visiting Curator of Urban History for the Newport Historical Society.

Tschirch is also a recipient of the RI Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission’s 2013 Frederick C. Williamson Preservation Leadership Award.

