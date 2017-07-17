Hearthside Museum to Pay Tribute to 1904 World’s Fair
Monday, July 17, 2017
The exhibit will take place on Sunday, July 23 and is both an educational and entertaining summer afternoon activity and runs from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. General admission is $10; $5 for students ages 10-17; free for 9 and under. Cash only.
The Exhibit
Inside the house museum, exhibits, artifacts and image galleries showcase the wonders and innovations of the 1904 Fair, from the exposition palaces and attraction venues to showcases of the newest technologies including Thomas Edison's electricity and recording pavilion, wireless communication and air travel.
Exhibits inside the house include many artifacts from the Fair, including award-winning 1904 Victor phonographs displayed along with original recordings from Columbia records, such as “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
Outside throughout the grounds, continuous entertainment and activities will offer a glimpse of what 1904 Fairgoers would have experienced, including period fashions, cultural performances, old-time brass music, carnival–type games, antique cars, demonstrations, art displays as well as some of the foods that were made popular at that Fair such as ice cream cones, hot dogs and Dr. Pepper.
Hearthside’s Connection to World’s Fair
The 1810 Hearthside building on Great Road, then known as the Stephen Hopkins Smith mansion, was picked to be the design model for the Rhode Island pavilion at the Fair. While interior rooms of the Rhode Island building represented styles and decor from a variety of locales in the state, the exterior was a replica of Hearthside.
In 1904, Hearthside itself was a center for award-winning textiles with an extensive hand weaving business run out of the attic by the Talbot family.
