Hearthside House Set to Host “Home for the Holidays” Tours

Lincoln’s Hearthside House is set to host its “Home for the Holidays” tours during the upcoming holiday week.

The tours will run on Thursday, December 28 and Saturday, December 30 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“This is a wonderful chance to see the elaborately decorated house before the end of the season, especially with out-of-town guests or family,” said Kathy Hartley, president of the Friends of Hearthside.

The Tours

The fully-guided tours given by guides in period attire take visitors through the 200-year-old house to learn about its history and the many families who lived here.

Scenes in each room depict different eras, from Colonial times through Victorian, up to the 1950s.

Tours cover three floors of the house and are scheduled every half hour beginning at 4:00 p.m. with the last one given at 6:00 p.m

Related Slideshow: 20 Ways to Get Into the Holiday Spirit in RI - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.