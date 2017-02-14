NEW: Hamilton Coming to PPAC During 2018-2019 Season

The Broadway hit “Hamilton” is coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center during the 2018-2019 season.

According to PPAC, new or renewing Broadway Series subscribers from 2017-2018 will have first access to Hamilton tickets when renewing for the 2018-2019 season. Dates for Hamilton have not yet been finalized.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of one of America's "Founding Fathers," Alexander Hamilton, who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

Since its Broadway debut in 2015, the show was nominated for 16 Tony Awards in 2016, winning 11, including best musical, best costume design and best actor in a musical.

The show has also won a Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Grammy Award for best musical theatre album.

For more on the play, see the charts below.

