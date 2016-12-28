slides: Great Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve
In the ballroom at the ProvidenceG, guests will enjoy a raw bar buffet and specialty cocktails all while dancing to the music ofKatie Kleyla of The New Providence Big Band (5 pieces).
Brix at Newport Vineyards is offering a five-course meal as well as a great selection of wine to bring in the New Year.
If you are looking for more romantic - Garde de le Mer in Downtown Providence may be just the place for you.
Don't stop at just those three places, there is so much more going on all across the state.
The Salted Slate
186 Wayland Ave., Providence
New Year's Eve at the Salte Slate will include a DJ, Open Bar, Raw Bar with Hors d'Oeuvres throughout the evening and much more.
The party begins at 7 p.m. and goes right into the New Year.
Blend
57 DePasquale Plaza, Providence
Ring in the New Year at Blend where you can get a 3-course dinner for two for only $54.95.
The dinner includes a choice of appetizer or salad for two, choice of 2 entrees, choice of any dessert for two and includes a pitcher of Sangria, Margarita or a bottle of house wine.
The night will also feature music by Jay Ramirez, who will make his first Rhode Island performance, as well as DJ Bomba.
The Ballroom at the ProvidenceG
100 Dorrance St, Providence
Celebrate the decades with performances by The New Providence Big Band with Katie Kleyla. The party kicks off at 8 p.m. with a red carpet arrival. Guests will enjoy a raw bar buffet and food stations from 8-10 p.m., including grilled rack of lamb, five-spice roasted chicken and grilled salmon. Dive into a dessert buffet at 10 p.m. and enjoy specialty cocktails while dancing right into the New year.
Celebrate the New Year with a live midnight countdown and champagne toast.
Brix Restaurant at Newport Vineyards
909 East Main Rd., Middletown
Brix Restaurant is offering a 5-course menu for New Year's Even complete with optional wine pairings.
Dinners range from $100 with wine pairings to $80 without wine pairings. All served in addition to Brix Restaurant regular dinner menu.
Reservations are available from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
One Providence New Year's Eve Ball
1 Sabin St, Providence, Rhode Island 02903
Dance the night away at the New Year's Eve Ball which takes place at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
Music will be provided by Steve Anthony and Persuasion Band (pictured), DJ Tommy Dee along with special guests.
The party kicks off at 9 p.m. and goes till 2 a.m.
NYE Celebration at GPub
61 Orange St, Providence
Enjoy a southern style BBQ buffet from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring a pig roast, ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken and waffles and more, then finish it off with a dessert buffet featuring cobblers and brownies.
Kick off the New Year with an after party featuring a DJ, giveaways every hour, more than 50 beer selections, a photo booth, and games until 2 a.m. Win a grand ski getaway weekend for two at Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont.
Party goers will ring in 2017 with a midnight countdown and beer toast.
Garde
86 Dorrance St, Providence
Celebrate the New year at Garde with a four-course prix fixe meal. Courses include Blackbird Farm braised short ribs, Point Judith calamari, beetroot gnocchi and thyme cavatelli. Raw bar and charcuterie selections are available a la carte.
For dessert, choose from hazelnut mousse with smoked sea salt ice cream, sorbet and crème brûlée. New Year’s cocktails, celebratory bubbles and an ample wine list will also be on tap for the night.
Pane E Vino
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
Reservations at Pane E Vino start at 5 p.m. with the regular menu being offered and chef traditional additions to the menu all night long.
Those attending will enjoy an intimate atmosphere while they countdown to 2017.
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
Massimo will offer dinner reservations starting at 5 p.m. with a special prefix menu to choose from or a limited version of the regular dinner menu.
At 10 p.m. Rudy D'Agostino will perform on the 2nd floor as the transition into a New Years Eve celebration begins. There is NO cover charge and all are welcome.
At midnight, a complimentary champagne toast will be offered.
