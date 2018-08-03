Grammy Award-Winning Rapper Macklemore to Perform at McCoy Stadium

Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore is coming to McCoy Stadium.

Macklemore will play at McCoy on Saturday, September 29 with opening acts Fitz and the Tantrums, PVRIS and James Montgomery.

“Like baseball, music unites us, and we are pleased to be able to use our ballpark to bring together so many people from so many walks of life who share a desire to improve our community, and share a desire to enjoy the performance of Macklemore,” said PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m.

About Macklemore

Macklemore’s first solo album in 12 years, GEMINI, was released in September of 2017.

It debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums.

The album includes singles “Glorious" (featuring Skylar Grey), “Marmalade” (featuring Lil Yachty) and “Good Old Days” (featuring Kesha).

Collectively, Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 2.7 billion times and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single.

His breakthrough album ‘The Heist’ with producer partner Ryan Lewis earned the duo 4 GRAMMY Awards, 5 MTV Awards, 2 American Music Awards and 1 BET Award.

In 2016, Macklemore was featured in an MTV special with President Obama about the opioid epidemic in America and was the first US citizen ever to participate in the Presidential Weekly Address.

