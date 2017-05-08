slides: Graham Parker Duo at Greenwich Odeum

British born pub rocker Graham Parker came to the Odeum Theatre in East Greenwich Saturday night along with bandmate Brinsley Schwarz. In a stripped down acoustic show, the pair covered songs spanning their careers including several classics from Graham Parker and the Rumor. Parker and Schwarz were animated throughout the evening, engaging in a lot of good natured back-and-forth with each other and their fans.

The band was favorite on college radio in the late 70’s and early 80’s and Saturday’s show confirmed their music still rocks. Show highlights included the opener “Watch the Moon Come Down,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Lunatic Fringe,” and “Discovering Japan” from the classic 1979 album Squeezing Out Sparks. There were also several from the recent comeback album Three Chords Good including “Stop Crying About the Rain” and “Long Emotional Ride.” GoLocal photographer Rick Farrell of Mojo Photography was there to capture the magic.

Related Slideshow: Graham Parker Duo at the Greenwich Odeum

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.