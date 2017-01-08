GoLocal Interview: Knee High Fox
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Currently out on a national tour, there is a lot ahead for Knee High Fox.
Tony Jones: For those of us who haven't had a chance to catch Knee High Fox live, what can people who attend your upcoming gig expect?
Krsy Fox: We are a band that writes music always thinking about the live experience and the visuals that go with it. We always hear people say you have to see our band live. Our songs are very diverse and take you on a journey, kind of like a roller coaster of emotions (in our case a crazy females). A lot of people can relate to the mood swings of the show, haha.
Tony Jones: Tell us about the name Knee High Fox, where did it come from?
Krsy Fox: It was kind of something that just happened. It popped in my head one day and it just felt like that's the name. It describes the look and feel of us. We had a bunch of music already written before we had a band name.
Tony Jones: What was it like coming up in the Los Angeles music scene?
Krsy Fox: It was actually amazing. You can really build a foundation there. We got to do a couple residencies early on that we're very successful and got our name out there quickly. LA still has a strong music scene and I'm so glad we had the opportunity to start there.
Tony Jones: You had great success crowd-funding the album 'Obey the Cross', tell us about being able to connect with fans in that manner.
Krsy Fox: Our fans have been so incredible to us. They have been so dedicated and it's almost like a little cult family at this point. When you have a fan base like we do you start even writing the music with them always on our mind. A band is nothing without that kind of support and we owe our whole career to the people who have joined us along the way. They're the reason we can make and release the music and they're the people who make us feel like we belong.
Tony Jones: Knee High Fox is very well know for their music videos, how did that side of what you do as a band come about?
Krsy Fox: When I started the band the visuals to me are almost as important as the music. The bands and music that have inspired me were always very visual and had a strong sense of self and image. There aren't a lot of real rockstars left out there and now with the Internet and social media there's so much out there and available. When we release stuff from our band we always wanted to be very in control of our videos and images. We wanted people to see and hear our music the way we do and being in control and shooting directing and editing your own videos is a great way to put out something you truly are proud of. Plus shooting these crazy ass videos is a blast!
Tony Jones: Are there any new videos in the pipeline?
Krsy Fox: Yes actually we have recorded a brand new EP we are doing a series called Highs And Lows which with be 2 songs at a time that will definitely represent the EP's title. The first 2 are songs called 'Paranoia MF' and 'Playground'. We are playing both live on this current Set To Stun tour and will be shooting new videos for both. Possibly with some live footage from the shows.
Tony Jones: How do you prepare for tour?
Krsy Fox: We rehearse a lot, were a band that still really enjoys getting in a room and jamming together even after all the time and tours we've done. It's also putting together the set and stage look which we always try to give people something new and fresh as well as playing the new songs!
Tony Jones: What does Knee High Fox have planned next?
Krsy Fox: As of now we're on the road doing the Set To Stun tour with Powerman 5000, Orgy, and Death Valley High into February. It's been a blast so far. All great guys and we don't have more than a couple days off so we're putting everything into that. Then once we get home it will be back to recording and shooting some videos, releasing Highs and Lows Pt 1 and then planning the next tour. We would live on the road if we could! Haha
Knee High Fox brings their pop rock chorus's to Fete music hall in the historic Olneyville section of Providence on January 14th for Freakfest 8, tickets are available online by clicking here.
Related Slideshow: 16 Biggest Lifestyle, Music and Arts Stories of 2016
16..
SNL's Casey Affleck Does Hilarious Dunkin' Donuts Skit
Saturday Night Live's Casey Affleck nailed it in the role of a Dunkin' Donuts customer.
It was perfect.
15.
Dale LePage Launches New England Pride TV
Dale LePage launched his new show "New England Pride TV."
The goal of the program is to have a significant impact on perceptions and relations in and outside the gay, lesbian and transgender community, “Lets just say I hope it will be able to inform, entertain and maybe just maybe get to help some people that may be struggling and guide them to the information that may help them in their journey,” said LePage.
14.
PVD Fest 2016
The second Providence International Arts Festival rebranded as "PVDFest" took place from June 2-5 and featured a mix of local, national, and international acts on with artists coming in from Cuba, Holland, Haiti, Ghana, India and more.
The festival also featured art shows, dancers and much more throughout the city of Providence.
13.
RI Music Hall of Fame Inducts 8 New Members
The Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for their 2016 Hall of Fame Class.
The inductees were Greg Abate, Frankie Carle, Bill Harley, Carl Henry, Carol Sloane, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Richard Walton, and The Young Adults / The Fabulous Motels / Rudy Cheeks.
12.
Newport Jazz Fest Brings in Over 24,000 Fans
Over 24,000 fans turned out for the 2016 Newport Jazz Fest that was held at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino from July 29 to the 31st.
Highlights of the 2016 festival included performances by Jazz legend Jimmy Heath, who thrilled the Harbor Stage crowd when he joined the RI big band for a portion of the set.
Other highlights included new works by bassist Ben Williams, pianist Peter Apfelbaum, drummer Tyshawn Sorey and pianist Sullivan Fortner.
11.
Billy Gilman Advances to the Finals on NBC's "The Voice"
Rhode Island's Billy Gilman advanced to the final round on NBC's "The Voice" where he finished runner-up.
Gilman was born in Westerly, Rhode Island in 1988, recording his first single, "One Voice," at 11 years old. "One Voice" became a top 20 hit on the Billboard country music charts making Gilman the youngest singer to have a top 40 hit on the country music charts.
After taking a break from music from 2009 to 2013, Gilman released a new single in 2014 titled "Say You Will."
10.
Rhode Island Pridefest 2016
Thousands turned out for the 41st annual Rhode Island Pridefest was held in the city of Providence in mid-June.
The festival featured a live performance by Sarah Potenza as well as a parade, costumes and much more.
9.
Robert Redford Thanks Newport for Great Filmmaking Experience
Actor Robert Redford wrote a letter thanking the city of Newport for their hospitality while he was shooting the movie "The Discovery."
The Discovery is an upcoming romantic science fiction film that is directed by Charlie McDowell and stars Jason Segal, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons and Riley Keough.
Production on the film concluded on May 1 with the film set to be released in 2017.
The Discovery is Redford's second shoot in Newport following The Great Gatsby in 1974.
8.
Matunuck Oyster Bar Named One of Best Seafood Restaurants in U.S.
Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown was named one of the 21 best seafood restaurants in the country, ranked 16th, by timeout.com.
About Matunuck Oyster Bar, Timeout.com wrote the following:
Like Boston’s Island Creek, Matunuck Oyster Bar was founded by an actual oysterman. But the similarities pretty much end there. Located right on Potter Pond along with his shellfish beds and organic produce farm, Perry Raso’s place is a naturally laid-back affair: the picturesque setting provides all the mood lighting and decoration it needs, and the passing of the seasons determines only minor tweaks to the menu, as the staples are the staples for a reason. Aside from oysters in every way, shape and splendid form, you’re bound by unwritten state law to order the fried calamari with cherry peppers, the clear clam chowder and at least a couple of stuffies (stuffed and baked quahogs), Rhody classics all. After that, potato- or pistachio-crusted cod’s a favorite, as is pure and simple boiled lobster with lemon and butter, followed by the white chocolate-dipped key-lime pie—on a stick! Given the extra-casual context, you wouldn’t expect a solid wine selection, but there is one. Still, an oyster-garnished Bloody or regional craft beer proves just the patio pounder.
7.
Brown Grad Shruti Nagarajan Crowned Miss RI 2016
Brown grad Shruti Nagarajan was crowned Miss Rhode Island 2016.
Nagarajan is an alum of Brown University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 2014. Nagarajan's talent was Bollywood fusion dance and her platform was "Upward Mobility: College Access for Low-Income and Minority Students."
Kate DePetro, Miss West Bay's Outstanding Teen, was crowned Most Outstanding Teen.
6.
Newport Folk Fest 2016
The Newport Folk Festival was another big hit in 2016, bringing stars like Norah Jones and Jay Sweet and well-known bands like Flight of the Concords.
Friday's show saw a surprise appearance from legend Kris Kristofferson who played a full set, including the folk-rock classic "Me and Bobby McGee" creating new memories for Folk Festival diehards.
GoLocal's coverage of the Saturday shows can be seen here.
Coverage of the Sunday shows can be seen here.
5.
Local Comedians Spoof “We are RI” Tourism Video
Local comedians Derek Moore and Dan Paswell put together a parody of the original video that had been pulled by the Commerce Corporation after it was revealed that the state's video had used footage from Iceland.
"What happened was, Dan saw the original video first on Tuesday, and he tagged me in a comment -- I'd seen the logo and the spoofs on it already. So he asked, what are you doing between 4 and 8? We have to make a spoof this video. I said really? He said, just watch it again, we've got to spoof it. I just grabbed a few different clothes and we took off. It's just the two of us," said Moore.
4.
Bon Appetit Names Providence Restaurant 7th Best New Spot in America
One of America’s preeminent foodie magazines named Providence’s Oberlin one of the best new restaurants in America.
Bon Appetit named Providence's Oberlin restaurant on Union Street as the 7th best new restaurant in America.
About Oberlin, Bon Appetit wrote, “So grab a stool at the crudo bar for some raw fish and a bottle off the surprising sake list, but don’t stop there. As masterful as Sukle is with the raw, his skills with the cooked—especially house-made pasta—may be more transcendent.
Pillowy gnocchi with littlenecks in a chive-flecked broth (the only clam chowder I’ll ever crave) should be inducted into the better-than-the-original hall of fame."
3.
Stan Lee Comes to RI Comic-Con
In the history of Rhode Island Comic-Con, one could argue that comic book legend Stan Lee is the biggest name to ever come to the event.
Lee along with artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko created the Marvel Comics universe which includes characters such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor, X- men and many others.
He was at Comic-Con all three days and signed autographs and took pictures with hundreds of fans.
2.
25 RI Supermarkets with the Highest Number of Health Violations
As part GoLocalProv's ongoing series of review state health inspections,including restaurants and school cafeterias, GoLocalProv reviewed the Rhode Island Department of Health’s inspection reports for the past three years which included over sixty stores from such chains as Aldi’s, Brigido’s, Dave’s, Price Rite, Seabra, Shaw's, Stop and Shop, and Whole Foods.
1.
#DSTRONG Movement
Dorian Murray of Westerly, was diagnosed with stage four cancer at the age of four.
At the age of eight, Dorian wished to become famous and that wish went viral.
Sports stars, music stars, television celebrities and people all over the world have posted photos to Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag DSTRONG.
GoLocalProv put together a slideshow of all the celebrities that posted photos with the sign #DSTRONG.
