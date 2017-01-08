GoLocal Interview: Knee High Fox

Knee High Fox is an alternative/rock/electronic band based out of Los Angeles that formed in 2012.The band is fronted by Krsy Fox, with Simon Nagel on bass, Eric Bickerstaffe on guitar, and Oscar Silva on drums. Knee High Fox is known for their sexy horror-esque music videos which often go viral on social media.

Currently out on a national tour, there is a lot ahead for Knee High Fox.

Tony Jones: For those of us who haven't had a chance to catch Knee High Fox live, what can people who attend your upcoming gig expect?

Krsy Fox: We are a band that writes music always thinking about the live experience and the visuals that go with it. We always hear people say you have to see our band live. Our songs are very diverse and take you on a journey, kind of like a roller coaster of emotions (in our case a crazy females). A lot of people can relate to the mood swings of the show, haha.

Tony Jones: Tell us about the name Knee High Fox, where did it come from?

Krsy Fox: It was kind of something that just happened. It popped in my head one day and it just felt like that's the name. It describes the look and feel of us. We had a bunch of music already written before we had a band name.

Tony Jones: What was it like coming up in the Los Angeles music scene?

Krsy Fox: It was actually amazing. You can really build a foundation there. We got to do a couple residencies early on that we're very successful and got our name out there quickly. LA still has a strong music scene and I'm so glad we had the opportunity to start there.

Tony Jones: You had great success crowd-funding the album 'Obey the Cross', tell us about being able to connect with fans in that manner.

Krsy Fox: Our fans have been so incredible to us. They have been so dedicated and it's almost like a little cult family at this point. When you have a fan base like we do you start even writing the music with them always on our mind. A band is nothing without that kind of support and we owe our whole career to the people who have joined us along the way. They're the reason we can make and release the music and they're the people who make us feel like we belong.

Tony Jones: Knee High Fox is very well know for their music videos, how did that side of what you do as a band come about?

Krsy Fox: When I started the band the visuals to me are almost as important as the music. The bands and music that have inspired me were always very visual and had a strong sense of self and image. There aren't a lot of real rockstars left out there and now with the Internet and social media there's so much out there and available. When we release stuff from our band we always wanted to be very in control of our videos and images. We wanted people to see and hear our music the way we do and being in control and shooting directing and editing your own videos is a great way to put out something you truly are proud of. Plus shooting these crazy ass videos is a blast!

Tony Jones: Are there any new videos in the pipeline?

Krsy Fox: Yes actually we have recorded a brand new EP we are doing a series called Highs And Lows which with be 2 songs at a time that will definitely represent the EP's title. The first 2 are songs called 'Paranoia MF' and 'Playground'. We are playing both live on this current Set To Stun tour and will be shooting new videos for both. Possibly with some live footage from the shows.

Tony Jones: How do you prepare for tour?

Krsy Fox: We rehearse a lot, were a band that still really enjoys getting in a room and jamming together even after all the time and tours we've done. It's also putting together the set and stage look which we always try to give people something new and fresh as well as playing the new songs!

Tony Jones: What does Knee High Fox have planned next?

Krsy Fox: As of now we're on the road doing the Set To Stun tour with Powerman 5000, Orgy, and Death Valley High into February. It's been a blast so far. All great guys and we don't have more than a couple days off so we're putting everything into that. Then once we get home it will be back to recording and shooting some videos, releasing Highs and Lows Pt 1 and then planning the next tour. We would live on the road if we could! Haha

Knee High Fox brings their pop rock chorus's to Fete music hall in the historic Olneyville section of Providence on January 14th for Freakfest 8, tickets are available online by clicking here.

Related Slideshow: 16 Biggest Lifestyle, Music and Arts Stories of 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.