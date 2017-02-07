GoLocal Interview: Chris Vachon of Roomful of Blues

A rock show is coming to town this weekend when two RI bands that include a number of well-known musicians come together for an album release show at the Courthouse Center for the Arts Friday. DD Bostos and The Sons of Providence will play along with Lil’ Shaky and the Tremors , who are debuting their new album

Lil’ Shaky is a side project for longtime Roomful of Blues guitarist Chris Vachon. The band also includes lead vocalist and bass player Ed Wright, keyboardist Jeff Ceasrine, and Drummer Larr Anderson. GoLocal spoke with Vachon last week about the upcoming gig.

“Ed Wright (Lil’ Shaky) is an old friend of mine. We played together in bands when we were in our teens into our early twenties. We sort of lost touch for a long time doing our own things. A year ago, he got in touch with me and wanted to record a CD at my studio PM Recording.”

I figured it would be a good opportunity to play guitar on something a bit different from what I do with Roomful. In addition to Jeff and Larr, we were lucky enough to get Brenda Bennett, DD Bastos, Ed Vallee, Mike Rand, Chris Boyd, The Gospel Love Tones, Mike Antunes and The Naked Horns.”

Like many start up projects today, the album was mainly funded through crowdsourcing.

“We ran a Kickstarter campaign to raise the funds we needed. We were very fortunate to have so many friends help us out with that. It was a great experience and we hope we can do it again in the future.”

Aftershock

The Courthouse show will celebrate the release of Lil’ Shaky’s new album, Aftershock, a collection of lesser known covers by the likes of Bill Withers, Willie Dixon and Bobby Womack.

The album is a funky blend of classic Soul and Rhythm and Blues, with flashy horns and soulful background singing. It’s got a sweet “Memphis Soul” feel to it.

“We wanted to pick material from songwriters and artists that we admired,” noted Vachon. “We went through a bunch of stuff and ended up recording about a dozen of them. I’d describe the record as a carefully chosen collection of older R&B, R&R and Blues songs.”

It’s a little different from the typical Roomful sound. “Roomful is known for doing horn based blues. We were pretty much free to approach the Lil’ Shaky music with Ed’s vocals in mind and some of the guitar stuff I love but don’t usually get to play. It was a lot of fun and I’m glad we got to do it and get it out there.”

The album is full of standouts. There’s a full horn treatment kicking it off on the opener “I’d Rather Be Blind, Crippled and Crazy.” The tune, originally recorded by southern Soul singer O.V. Wright, sounds like it came straight out of a late-night session at the famed Muscle Shoals studio.

Other highlights include bluesy “You’re the Kind of Trouble,” and “Grandma’s Hands,” a soulful classic penned by Bill Withers. “I Love the Life I Live” is a straight-ahead power rocker, an update of a classic Willie Dixon blues tune.

“You’re Welcome, Stop on By” is another standout, a groovy R&B number first recorded by Bobby Womack. Imagine James Brown meets Marvin Gaye, with a touch of Barry White. Get the picture? The album closes with a re-worked version of “It’s All Over Now,” another Womack tune made famous by the Rolling Stones – their first #1 hit.

Friday Night Show

Vachon is excited about the pairing Friday night. “Lil’ Shaky and The Tremors will be doing an opening set which will include Mike Rand on harp. DD Bastos and The Sons of Providence will play the rest of the night. The Sons encore will include a tune from the Shaky CD (“You’re The Kind Of Trouble”) with both bands playing together.”

If you’re a fan of artists like Roomful of Blues or Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Aftershock should be part of your collection. Check out the sounds of Lil’ Shakey live Friday night February 10th at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston. Details here.

