Godsmack and Shinedown Rock the Xfinity Center

It was a night of heavy metal and hard rock as Godsmack and Shinedown took the stage at the Xfinity Center on Saturday. Both bands co-headlined and played before a packed house of rabid fans, ready for some serious head-banging music.

Originating from Lawrence, MA, Godsmack has garnered numerous accolades such as four-time Grammy award nominations and Billboard’s 2001 Rock Artist of the Year Award. Led by frontman Sully Erna, the heavy metal band played a set full of the pyrotechnics and high energy its fans have come to expect over the last twenty years. The crowd rocked to their hits “Keepaway,” “Whatever,” “Voodoo,” and an excellent cover of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

Shinedown, stalwarts of today’s rock scene, put on a spectacular light show as a backdrop to their brand of multi-faceted rock and roll. Charismatic lead singer Brent Smith and company put on a performance that personified why the band has acquired legions of loyal followers over the last seventeen years. The group gave the audience what it came for, delivering their hits “Second Chance,” “Bully,” “Unity,” “Enemies,” “I’ll Follow You,” “Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom),” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”

Ohio’s Red Sun Rising opened the night with and excellent set, setting the tone for what was to come on an evening of hard hitting music.

GoLocalProv was there to capture the night of some hard rockin’ music.

