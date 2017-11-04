Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

slides: George Winston Brings Some Easy Listening to The Greenwich Odeum

Saturday, November 04, 2017

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

Master pianist George Winston brought his melodic style of easy listening piano to The Greenwich Odeum on Thursday.

An unassuming Winston, clad in his stocking feet, captivated the large crowd with melodies which ranged from tranquilizing arrangements to more upbeat tempos at times.

Long known for his hypnotic pieces which evoke the essence of the seasons and nature, one could almost hear their heart beat at times during the enchanting performance.

GoLocalProv was there to cover an evening of soothing piano.

See the slideshow below for photos.

 

George Winston Brings Some Easy Listening to The Greenwich Odeum

Master pianist George Winston brought his melodic style of easy listening piano to The Greenwich Odeum on Thursday. 

Prev Next

Prev Next

Prev Next

Prev Next

Prev Next

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

Prev Next
 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!