Saturday, November 04, 2017
An unassuming Winston, clad in his stocking feet, captivated the large crowd with melodies which ranged from tranquilizing arrangements to more upbeat tempos at times.
Long known for his hypnotic pieces which evoke the essence of the seasons and nature, one could almost hear their heart beat at times during the enchanting performance.
GoLocalProv was there to cover an evening of soothing piano.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Master pianist George Winston brought his melodic style of easy listening piano to The Greenwich Odeum on Thursday.
