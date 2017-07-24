Gallery Z’s Local Artists Exhibit in Final 2 Weeks
Monday, July 24, 2017
The exhibit opened July 6 and runs through August 6.
“We in Rhode Island are enriched by an active and prominent artistic community. Our capital city, Providence, designated as the Creative Capital, reflects the abundance of fine artists, among others, constantly creating in the fields of art, theatre, music, dance, design, architecture and more,” said Gallery Z in their press release.
The Exhibit
The show highlights local talent including painters, photographers, sculptors, glassmakers and potters.
Artists included Jillian Barber, Chris Belleau, Sandor Bodo, Stephan Brigidi, Mike Bryce, Bonnie Buck, Nilton Cardenas, Lee Chabot, Ruth Clegg, Sharon Cutts, William Daby, Virginia Delgado, David DeMelim, Sandra Pezzullo DeSano, Linda DiFrenna, Bob Dilworth, Kim Ellery, Liliana Fijman, Mark Freedman, Ben Giguere, Marilyn Kagan, Jack Kebarian, Alaina Mahoney, Angelo Marinosci, Jr., Alan Metnick, Ian Mohon, Evans Molina, Karnig Nalbandian, Brian O'Malley, Robert Peabody, III, Julian Penrose, Cindy Robinson, Ewa Romaszewicz, Christian Rubeck, Amy Ryan, Howard Schulman, Erin Starr, Anthony Tomaselli, Waylan Tucker, Ben Weiss, Berge Ara Zobian.
Gallery Z
Established in 2001, Gallery Z is in its 17th year of providing a center for experiencing fine art on Federal Hill.
The Gallery hosts a free opening reception for the current exhibit every third Thursday of the month, 12 months a year.
Gallery Z Hours: Wed. 12-6pm, Thurs-Sat 12-8pm, Sun. 12-6pm and by appt. or chance.
Related Slideshow: 25 Things to Look Forward to in New England This Summer - 2017
Visiting Southwick Zoo
Mendon, Ma
Can't wait to get back to the zoo and visit the animals at Southwick Zoo. Be sure to check out the new baby zebra that the zoo just welcomed.
The Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Taking a Cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee aboard the M/S Mount Washington
New Hampshire
Lake Winnipesaukee offers some of the best scenery in all of New England and there is no better place to see it from then the M/S Mount Washington.
Click here for more information.
PHOTO: Winnipesaukee.com
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
Burlington, Vermont
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival takes place from June 2 to June 11 in downtown Burlington, Vermont.
This 10 day celebration features four stages with free live music from Arrested Development and more. The festival also will feature local food and much more.
For more information, click here.
Taking a Cruise on a Windjammer
Maine
Head to Maine and sleep aboard a National Landmark, the Maine Windjammer Fleet.
Go on a three, four or six-day cruise and get closer than ever before to wildlife like whales, eagles, and porpoises while you see some of the best coastal scenery that North America has to offer.
PVDFest
Providence, RI
After a successful first festival, the PVDFest returns to Providence for the third year and will take place from June 1-4.
The festival will bring in art, music, performances and more from all over the United States and the world for the free outdoor festival.
Catching a Worcester Bravehearts Game
Worcester, Ma
Year after year, the Worcester Bravehearts are one of the best baseball teams in New England.
They bring in some of the best college talent from across the region to compete for the Futures League Championship.
Don't miss a game.
Newport Folk Festival
Newport, RI
The Newport Folk Festival is set to be held from July 28-30 and will feature bands such as Wilco, Fleet Foxes and The Avett Brothers.
Don't miss out on one of the biggest concert events of the summer.
Visiting Cape Playhouse Theatre
Cape Cod
Taking a ride to Cape Cod and visit the oldest summer theatre in the country, Cape Playhouse. Cape Playhouse was first opened in 1927 by Raymond Moore.
The theatre has been home to some of the biggest stars to ever grace a stage like Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart amongst others.
Enjoying the South County Hot Air Balloon Fest
Kingston, RI
There is nothing quite like the Hot Air Ballon Fest. This is the place to enjoy glowing hot air balloons, crafts, music, food, fishing, carnival rides, fireworks, and more.
The festival will be held from July 21-23 on the URI athletic fields.
Participating in the Worcester World Cup 2017
Worcester, MA
The 2017 Worcester World Cup is set to take place from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.
The Worcester World Cup is more than a soccer tournament. It's a celebration of Worcester and a safe, friendly family event that people look forward to all year.
Newport Jazz Festival
Newport, RI
The 2017 festival is set to take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.
The festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park.
Seeing a Movie at the Rustic Drive-In
North Smithfield
Look forward to Calling up your friends, pack a picnic, and sit in your car as feature films are projected on giant outdoor screens.
The audio plays right through your radio, so be sure to turn the volume up high as you snack on your candy and popcorn.
Zip Lining in the Berkshires
Looking for something new and exciting? Head to the Berkshires and get yourself on a zip line, maybe even do a canopy tour.
There are three different tour options, starting with the base area tour which lasts an hour or the Moutain Top or Valley Jump tour which takes three hours. Both of those are sure to shoot some adrenaline into your day.
Eating a Clam Cake From Flo’s
Portsmouth, Middletown
Be excited about heading to Flo's and taking a bite of a Flo’s clam cake and you’ll understand why they’ve been around since 1936.
Dip it in a side of tartar sauce or enjoy as is.
The Little League World Series
While the Little League World Series does not take place in New England, the series is arguably the marquee sporting event of the summer.
There will be a New England team in it this year and therefore, the Little League World Series is always something to look forward to
Boston Calling
Boston, Ma
Boston Calling, the first New England music festival of the season kicks off in downtown Boston on the weekend of May 26 to the 28. The festival features performances from Chance the Rapper, Weezer, Mumford & Sons and more.
Vermont Summer Celebration
Dorset, Vermont
The Vermont Summer celebration features everything from horses to shopping at onsite boutiques and plenty of places for food and drinks.
The celebration takes place from August 8 to 13.
Playing Golf at Harbor Lights
Warwick, RI
Harbor Lights in Warwick offers golfers a great place to tee it up this summer.
Not to mention the amazing scenery and the great food at the Par + Tackle restaurant.
RI International Film Festival
The Rhode Island International Film Festival will celebrate their 35th anniversary beginning on August 8 and going through 13.
The Festival features the best local films made with some of the best local talent.
Catching a PawSox Game at McCoy
Pawtucket, RI
Nothing says summer time like sitting at McCoy Stadium and watching a Pawtucket Red Sox game.
While the PawSox are already in action, the weather is getting warmer and it will be much more comfortable to go out to a game.
Billy Joel at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
For the fourth consecutive year, rock and roll legend Billy Joel will play Fenway Park.
Billy Joel released his first hit song, arguably still his biggest hit, Piano Man in 1973 and since then has become the 6th best-selling recording artist and the third best-selling solo artist in the United States.
Joel was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and then the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.
Related Articles
- Federal Hill’s Gallery Z Hosts Small Picture Show Through Dec. 23
- Gallery Z Marks Milestone with 100th Exhibition Featuring NetWorks
- Political & Historic Art Exhibit at Federal Hill’s Gallery Z
- Federal Hill’s Gallery Z to Host Local Artists Exhibit in July
- Gallery Z’s Local Artists Exhibit Runs Through August 6
- 25th Anniversary Columbus Day Festival on Federal Hill Kicks Off Oct. 8
- U.S. Attorney FIles Murder Charges Against “Cadillac” Salemme for Killing Federal Hill’s DiSarro
- The Hottest San Francisco Beer Trend is Coming to Biergarten on Federal Hill
- Top 10 Most Ordered Entrees on Federal Hill in 2016
- GoLocalTV: Vault Bouncer Lied to Police About Shooter Outside Federal Hill Nightclub
- GoLocalTV: Marrocco Gets License for New Restaurant on Federal Hill
- Moore: Federal Hill’s Parking Meter Lesson
- Cianci Foundation Awards on Federal Hill
- EXCLUSIVE: Shooter in Federal Hill’s Vault Lounge Incident Claimed to be Gang Member
- Federal Hill Businesses Call for The Vault’s License to be Revoked
- NEW: Hotel Robbery and Assault Sparks Federal Hill Emergency Meeting
- “Little Italy” Proposed as New Brand for Federal Hill
- Tavolo Owner Mello Talks About New Federal Hill Location on LIVE’s The Taste
- Federal Hill Launches Summer Festival
- Federal Hill Business Launch Petition to Remove Parking Meters
- Zooma’s Bisceglia Highlights the Federal Hill Summer Fest on LIVE’s The Taste
- Federal Hill House Names Fernandez Executive Director
- Federal Hill Pizza’s Chef Billy Manzo Joins LIVE’s The Taste to Talk His New Restaurant
- Suspect in Federal Hill Dolce Villa Robbery Arrested
- Federal Hill’s Massimo Restaurant Announces Monthly Wine Dinner Series
- Cristiano Labia Makes the Connection Between Italy and Customers at Two Federal Hill Restaurants