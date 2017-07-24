Gallery Z’s Local Artists Exhibit in Final 2 Weeks

Gallery Z 's Local Artists exhibit is in its final two weeks.

The exhibit opened July 6 and runs through August 6.

“We in Rhode Island are enriched by an active and prominent artistic community. Our capital city, Providence, designated as the Creative Capital, reflects the abundance of fine artists, among others, constantly creating in the fields of art, theatre, music, dance, design, architecture and more,” said Gallery Z in their press release.

The Exhibit

The show highlights local talent including painters, photographers, sculptors, glassmakers and potters.

Artists included Jillian Barber, Chris Belleau, Sandor Bodo, Stephan Brigidi, Mike Bryce, Bonnie Buck, Nilton Cardenas, Lee Chabot, Ruth Clegg, Sharon Cutts, William Daby, Virginia Delgado, David DeMelim, Sandra Pezzullo DeSano, Linda DiFrenna, Bob Dilworth, Kim Ellery, Liliana Fijman, Mark Freedman, Ben Giguere, Marilyn Kagan, Jack Kebarian, Alaina Mahoney, Angelo Marinosci, Jr., Alan Metnick, Ian Mohon, Evans Molina, Karnig Nalbandian, Brian O'Malley, Robert Peabody, III, Julian Penrose, Cindy Robinson, Ewa Romaszewicz, Christian Rubeck, Amy Ryan, Howard Schulman, Erin Starr, Anthony Tomaselli, Waylan Tucker, Ben Weiss, Berge Ara Zobian.

Gallery Z

Established in 2001, Gallery Z is in its 17th year of providing a center for experiencing fine art on Federal Hill.

The Gallery hosts a free opening reception for the current exhibit every third Thursday of the month, 12 months a year.

Gallery Z Hours: Wed. 12-6pm, Thurs-Sat 12-8pm, Sun. 12-6pm and by appt. or chance.

